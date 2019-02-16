CALEDONIA — There will be three candidates on the primary ballot Tuesday running for Racine Unified School Board’s District 9 seat, but one of them has suspended his campaign.
Anthony Hammes, a stay-at-home-father, and Kimberly Hoover, a litigation specialist at CNH Industrial Capital America, are still in the running. But Kurt Squire suspended his campaign and is backing Hammes.
No candidates filed to run for the District 9 seat before the initial filing deadline on Jan. 2. But since the current District 9 representative, School Board President Bob Wittke, did not file for re-election nor did he file a declaration of non-candidacy, the deadline was extended 72 hours. All three candidates to appear on the ballot filed during that extension.
Wittke decided not to continue on the School Board after being elected to represent the 62nd District in the state Assembly in November. He began serving in the Assembly at the start of this year.
The Journal Times submitted two questions to each of the active candidates running for District 9, which encompasses Wind Point and most of Caledonia. Below are their answers.
Why did you decide to run for School Board?
Hammes: As a parent of a child in RUSD, I’ve been concerned with Unified’s failing grades and believe the district can improve their quality of education for all students. Therefore, I’ve decided to run for Racine School Board to help address the many concerns that parents, students and teachers have.
Hoover: I am committed to my community and would like to see positive progress for all community members. Today’s students are tomorrow’s community contributors and leaders. A positive educational experience is vital to building a solid foundation for a successful adult.
As an involved parent, business professional and active community member, I have seen the schools from various viewpoints and believe that strong support from our community is needed. Strong commitment from the School Board is vital to supporting our schools in their continued process improvement efforts. I have invested my time and energy into my children, and am prepared to continue to invest myself into helping all RUSD students.
What do you think are the biggest issues facing Racine Unified and what would you like to see done about those?
Hammes: Budget deficit: Better allocation and distribution of funds and complete transparency of spending.
Student migration to other districts: Have exit or follow-up interviews with families who have left the district to find out why and work to get these students back. This could also help with the budget deficit.
Managing disciplinary issues: Have more mentoring programs with troubled students. Implement sensory processing stations to help with disruptions and keeping students calm.
Hoover: RUSD has struggled with some of the same issues for years, such as its annual budget deficit, declining student enrollment, district performance of “meeting few expectations” rating by the state, and accountability on all levels.
I believe that forcing cuts in spending works in the short term, but I would like the district to focus on year-after-year spending to address the underlying problem(s) and seek alternative solutions to stop this repeating cycle of budget deficits.
I believe that declining student enrollment is directly correlated to district performance on state report card. I would like to see all facets of district work collaboratively on continued process improvements in our educational programs on all levels to ensure improved state report card performance. We must work collaboratively to support our students’ education, and provide the appropriate guidance and opportunities necessary to prepare them to become our community’s next leaders.
