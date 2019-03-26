RACINE COUNTY — Peter Barca, now the state secretary of revenue, represented Assembly District 64 in Kenosha and Racine counties for nearly 10 years. But since being appointed to Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet, that seat has been open.
Voters will head to the polls on April 2 for a multitude of races and some local residents will have to choose who they think should represent the Democratic Party in the District 64 race ahead of the special election on April 30. The winner will face Republican Mark Stalker, a former member of the Kenosha Unified School Board.
On the primary ballot Tuesday will be Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Thaddeus “Tip” McGuire of Somers, community organizer Gina Walkington of Bristol and U.S. Air Force veteran and chauffeur Spencer Zimmerman of Janesville.
McGuire is the only candidate living in the district. If one of his challengers prevailed in the primary and in the April 30 general election, they would have to move to the 64th District.
In Racine County, the 64th District includes: the far southeast corner of Mount Pleasant (including Lake Park and Lakeside); all of the Village of Elmwood Park; and a small portion of far southwest Racine (including the Mallard Shores subdivision). In Kenosha County, the district includes: the village and town of Somers east of Highway 31; and parts of the far north side and most of the west side of the City of Kenosha.
The Journal Times sent each candidate the same list of questions to get a better understanding of why voters should cast their ballot for them.
Why did you decide to run for this seat?
McGuire: I'm concerned about the direction that Wisconsin has been moving for the past eight years. During the five years I worked for Rep. Peter Barca in the Legislature, we pushed back against efforts to cut school funding, restrict access to healthcare, and eliminate collective bargaining for workers. Wisconsin's economy grows best from the middle out, not the top down. I am running for this seat because we need a voice at the state Capitol that will stand up for working families. We can rebuild the middle class in Wisconsin by re-investing in our schools, affordable healthcare, and worker's rights.
Walkington: As a mother, activist, and organizer, I’ve always been committed to creating meaningful change. Access to healthcare is personal to me. The preventative screening I received from Planned Parenthood at age 20 detected early signs of cervical cancer. The screening allowed me to be a mom and potentially saved my life. I shared my experience to advocate for healthcare access locally and nationally and continued my advocacy as a Planned Parenthood community organizer. We can do better by hardworking Wisconsin families, and my life experiences will shape my legislative work in a way that reflects the needs of our community.
Zimmerman: I have always wanted to serve my country, that is why I joined the Air Force and why I have sought public office as a Republican in the past. Socialism has been on the rise within the Democratic Party and is as much a threat to our nation as our skyrocketing national debt. We cannot afford a $100 trillion Green New Deal and we cannot let socialists take over one of America's two great political parties because socialism always results in a one-party totalitarian system. The Democratic Party needs conservatives like Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy again.
What are the biggest issues in this race?
McGuire: For too long, divisive partisanship has taken center stage at the state Capitol. Public education, healthcare, and making this economy fair for workers have all fallen by the wayside, and working families are the ones who are suffering. We deserve a state representative who will stand up for the middle class and place our values, such as good schools, access to affordable healthcare, and fairness for working families, as the top priorities.
Walkington: Our community is facing a unique set of challenges. Foxconn has brought disruption and uncertainty to many as we’ve watched our neighbors being displaced from their homes and our tax dollars invested at an unprecedented rate. Our schools are in desperate need of additional funding, our working families are working harder than ever and still struggling to get by, and affordable healthcare access is still out of reach for many.
Zimmerman: America is over $22 trillion in debt, we have been passing the tab onto the next generation for decades. Socialist policies like free tuition, Medicare for all and the Green New Deal will only make the problem worse. Conservative Democrats Harry S Truman and John F. Kennedy increased the debt less than any other presidents since World War II and supported tax cuts and term limits while confronting the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. It was Kennedy who believed in capitalism and Lee Harvey Oswald that believed in socialism. My principles are those embodied in the 1964 Democratic Party platform.
How do you propose to solve them?
McGuire: Wisconsin needs to reinvest in our public schools to promote opportunity for all. This includes making the UW System and technical colleges affordable and reforming the student loan system. We must ensure that Wisconsinites have access to affordable healthcare by accepting the federal Medicaid dollars, guaranteeing coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, and promoting lower prescription prices for senior citizens. Finally, we need to restore worker's rights by reinstating the prevailing wage and collective bargaining, ensuring equal pay for equal work for women and people of color, and promoting home ownership to help middle class families and build our communities.
Walkington: I’ll work with Gov. (Tony) Evers to take the Medicaid expansion, protect those of us with pre-existing conditions, reign in prescription drug costs, and fight to ensure women have control over their healthcare. I’ll work to fund our public schools so every student can succeed, fight for a living wage, work to close the gender pay gap, and deliver desperately needed paid family leave. As a member of a proud union family, I’ll fight for organized labor so workers have a seat at the negotiating table. I’ll hold Foxconn accountable to be good corporate citizens, and fight for our community.
Zimmerman: I propose term limits of two terms or eight years for all public offices in Wisconsin. As Truman once said, "term limits would cure both senility and seniority — both terrible legislative diseases." As for dealing with the debt, Kennedy once said, "A tax cut means higher family income and higher business profits and a balanced budget, prosperity is the real way to balance our budget. By lowering taxes, by increasing jobs and income, we can expand tax revenues and finally bring our budget into balance." I am also calling for the release of all files relating to the JFK assassination.
