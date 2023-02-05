RACINE — Voters had an opportunity to hear from the three Racine mayoral candidates on Thursday.

Jim DeMatthew, Cory Mason, the incumbent, and Henry Perez addressed voters at First Presbyterian Church on Collage Avenue during an event that also was livestreamed and translated for Spanish speakers.

The questions were prepared and given to the candidates in advance and covered a range of topics, from affordable housing to public safety.

The primary is Feb. 21.

Jim DeMatthew

DeMatthew, who is not currently in office, focused on his philosophy of governance.

He told the audience that it was time for new leadership that would encourage collaboration between government, schools and residents.

“Our city is currently experiencing troubled times,” he said. “We have political games that are being played and, frankly, our citizens are tired of it.”

DeMatthew said new leadership is necessary to settle the ongoing negotiations with public safety and to work with local businesses to “transform the stalled economy.”

“I will be that leader,” he said. “Together we will build the best version of Racine.”

DeMatthew also said that “opening up the mayor’s office to be accessible to residents of Racine” is his top objective.

When asked about education, DeMatthew said students should leave city schools prepared to pursue higher education or a trade.

He said that Racine Unified School District should do what he intends to do with the city — work with stakeholders to identify and address needs.

DeMatthew described the challenge of affordable housing as a “symptom of a larger systemic problem,” and said the key is ensuring that workers earn living wages and benefits.

To that end, he would support increased economic opportunities for residents because the city has been “falling behind in providing tools required for success.”

DeMatthew accused the current administration of ignoring the housing issues of seniors and veterans.

When asked what the city could do to better meet the needs of the growing Latino community, he said the city should remove “language and social barriers” and recognize the contribution the Latino community makes to Racine.

He praised the Latino community for the “work ethic, family values, and tireless resolve” that “brings much-needed value to our city.”

On the issue of crime, DeMatthew said he supports initiatives that reduce crime, such as the Community Oriented Policing program, by getting “more eyes on the street” to prevent neighborhoods from becoming “hubs for crime” and foster a sense of partnership between law enforcement and residents.

DeMatthew also said he supports programs such as Racine Vocational Ministries, that work with individuals returning to the community from prison to reduce recidivism.

Cory Mason

Mason used the forum to promote the programs he has initiated or supported during his time as mayor.

“I ran for mayor five years ago to increase the opportunity for everyone in Racine to get ahead and enjoy a middle-class life,” he said.

Mason cited some of the city’s successes since he has been mayor, including the lowest property tax rate in a decade and an unemployment rate that is the “lowest it has been in a generation.”

He also said there is more development occurring in the city than there has been in the last 20 years.

In addition to multiple commercial developments, the city has been working to build a health clinic in the Lincoln-King neighborhood that would provide health, dental and mental services to residents who do not have insurance.

Neighborhoods also have received assistance through home repair grants, the city’s first-time home buyer program and support from the Financial Empowerment Center.

When asked about the crime rate, Mason said safe neighborhoods are a priority for his administration, which is why he supported the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative, a partnership between the city, Racine County and Racine Unified School District.

On the topic of education, Mason said his administration has developed several partnerships with the school district and community centers to provide after-school programing.

“To be clear, the future success of the city is tied directly to the future success of schools,” Mason said.

When asked about affordable housing, Mason said that new development has added 200 units to the city’s inventory, with more on the way.

He cited the Rental Empowerment and Neighborhood Tenant Services program, which he called a “first-generational shift in tenants rights.”

As part of the program, renters can have their units inspected for potential problems and are protected from retaliatory actions by landlords.

In regard to the growing Latino community, Mason said the city is committed to having diverse representation on its boards, commissions and committees, and cited the effort to ensure there are Spanish speakers in all city departments to assist residents whose primary language is not English.

Mason also said his administration has supported programs that provide small business loans to minority populations and that he is opposed efforts by those outside the city who want to make it harder for people to vote.

Henry Perez

Perez has been a member of the Racine City Council for 10 years.

However, during the forum, he focused on his personal background.

Perez said his family left Cuba and moved to Miami, but sometimes struggled with housing and food security.

However, through what Perez described as hard work — sometimes two or three jobs — he eventually became a member of law enforcement.

After retiring from law enforcement, Perez focused on a career education and is now employed by RUSD as a dual-language special education teacher.

He also is a pastor.

While Perez acknowledged that Mason’s programs “have been good for the people,” he said he is concerned about safety.

Perez said residents have told him that they are afraid to leave their homes, send their children to school or go downtown because of concerns about violence.

“You deserve better,” he said.

Perez cited his support of law enforcement throughout the forum, expressing concern that officers are working long shifts with little time off.

“My number one objective is to make Racine a safe and welcoming place for all to come and play, to live and thrive in our community,” he said.

Perez said that public safety is “foundational to everything else that happens in our community,” and he accused Mason of not caring about the police.

“Don’t be fooled by the double talk when he says he supports the police,” Perez said. “He does not.”

Perez said the Racine Police Department is currently operating with 140 officers, when it should have 199 officers ready to patrol.

He also said he would support placing officers back into schools to deal with crime, and that if he is elected, he will settle the contract issues between the city and public safety.

When asked about affordable housing, Perez said the fees assessed to landlords need to be examined because the cost is being passed along to tenants.

He said he supports accountability programs for landlords, but that there also needs to be an accountability program for tenants.

When asked about the city’s schools, Perez said he wants to see greater support for special education programs, that noting students with special needs require extra attention and instruction.

