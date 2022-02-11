Three arrested in October shooting death in Racine, police say

RACINE — Three men have been arrested in the October shooting death of a 31-year-old man in a home on Monroe Avenue, police announced Friday.

Police identified the suspects as Johnathon A. Martinez, 25, of Gurnee, Illinois; Christopher A. Martinez, 23, of Waukegan, Illinois; and Moises R. Gonzalez, 28, of Racine.

All three are suspected in the death of James E. Hamilton, 31, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 4 inside a home in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.

Police were called to the home on Monroe Avenue at about 10 p.m. on Oct. 4 on a report of a home invasion in progress.

In announcing the arrests of the three suspects, Racine police officials did not indicate any motive in the shooting.

"With the help of other agencies and several investigative tools," officials said in a written statement, "Racine police investigators were able to develop the above-mentioned males as suspects."

Police are seeking homicide and attempted armed robbery charges against both Johnathon Martinez and Christopher Martinez, and charges of attempted armed robbery and possession of THC with intent to deliver against Gonzalez.

Hamilton's obituary described him as the owner of a moving company who also played guitar.