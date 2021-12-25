Thousands suffered power outage just before Santa's scheduled arrival

Santa Claus may have needed Rudolph's red nose to deliver presents to thousands in the Racine area this year.
At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, more than 5,500 We Energies customers lost power in Racine and Mount Pleasant, many of them along Spring Street.
During that time, multiple traffic lights were out as well. Flares were seen placed at the busy intersection of Washington Avenue (Highway 20 and Emmertsen Road).
There was social-media chatter about a transformer having blown, but on Saturday, We Energies provided little information about the cause of the outage.
According to an email from We Energies spokesperson Alison Trouy: "Just over 5,000 customers lost power in the area due to an equipment issue that has since been repaired. The outage began around 9:30 p.m. All customers were restored shortly after midnight.
"We know it is frustrating to be without power and we apologize for the inconvenience. We thank our customers for their patience as our crews worked quickly and safely to restore service."
IN PHOTOS: Pictures from the Jan. 30-31 snowstorm
National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.
Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.
Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.
It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.