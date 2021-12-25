 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
alert top story

Thousands suffered power outage just before Santa's scheduled arrival

  • 0

Santa Claus may have needed Rudolph's red nose to deliver presents to thousands in the Racine area this year.

At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, more than 5,500 We Energies customers lost power in Racine and Mount Pleasant, many of them along Spring Street.

During that time, multiple traffic lights were out as well. Flares were seen placed at the busy intersection of Washington Avenue (Highway 20 and Emmertsen Road).

There was social-media chatter about a transformer having blown, but on Saturday, We Energies provided little information about the cause of the outage. 

According to an email from We Energies spokesperson Alison Trouy: "Just over 5,000 customers lost power in the area due to an equipment issue that has since been repaired. The outage began around 9:30 p.m. All customers were restored shortly after midnight.

"We know it is frustrating to be without power and we apologize for the inconvenience. We thank our customers for their patience as our crews worked quickly and safely to restore service."

People are also reading…

IN PHOTOS: Pictures from the Jan. 30-31 snowstorm

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.

He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.

Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.

Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.

It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.

1 of 9
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bruno is home safe

Bruno is home safe

The 10-month-old Boston terrier was in a Land Rover stolen from the parking lot at Jellystone Park Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News