Thousands of western Racine County residents to finally receive high-speed fiber internet

Thousands of homes and businesses in rural areas of Racine and Kenosha counties will soon be receiving high-speed internet, thanks to state grants funded by the federal government.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission committed $100 million in federal pandemic relief money via the American Rescue Plan Act to fund broadband expansion projects expected to bring high-speed internet access to more than 29,000 homes and businesses across the state.
The PSC announced its latest round of Broadband Expansion Grants on Oct. 15.
In Racine County, about 2,000 customers in Yorkville, Rochester and Union Grove will receive high-speed fiber internet. In Kenosha County, 918 residences in Paris, Brighton and Bristol will also receive the same high-speed fiber internet. The total cost of investment is more than $9 million, and Spectrum is contributing about two-thirds of the funding.
More than 1,000 households in underserved parts of the villages of Raymond, Yorkville and Rochester, and the towns of Norway and Dover, do not have access to high-speed internet, meaning their service does not reliably meet or exceed 100 megabits per second for downloading, between at least 20 Mbps and 100 Mbps for uploading, and be scalable to a minimum of 100 Mbps symmetrical.
Spectrum will be laying fiber optic cables to the homes and businesses. The broadband is expected to be installed by Dec. 31, 2024.
The grant covers a portion of the construction cost including the fiber cable, and the burying or hanging of the cable. Customers will need to purchase internet service from the provider.
Upon activation of the network, qualifying customers will have access to all Spectrum’s internet offerings and federal programs, including Spectrum Internet Assist, EBB program, Stay Connected, Spectrum and Spectrum Community Solutions Program. Funds will be used solely for the purpose of constructing and installing FTTH infrastructure throughout the designated grant area. Spectrum’s grant does not include Spectrum’s operating costs associated with project planning, pre-engineering, overhead design or any work completed by our employees. All work required, with the exception of construction and materials, are costs Spectrum will provide.
Connecting the community
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Racine Republican who represents much of rural Racine and Kenosha counties, worked with Spectrum to help deliver the internet to the region.
Spectrum reached out to Wanggaard during the summer about its plans to bring fiber to the homes of 2,000 customers west of the Interstate, he said in a statement.
“Ironically, in the days prior, I had just spoken with some constituents about the issue,” Wanggaard stated. His office worked with Spectrum and the county executive’s office to try to gain support for a $6 million investment.
Ultimately, the county used its resources for a different project. So, Wanggaard asked the PSC to approve this grant.
“Expanding internet access to all parts of Racine and Kenosha county has been a priority for several years. High-speed internet has become like electricity,” Wanggaard stated. “In order to function effectively, having quality internet is key. This was made evident by COVID last year. Whether people were working from home or learning virtually, quality internet was required to be productive.”
“We have been working tirelessly through lobbying and advocacy to bring high-speed broadband access west of the ‘I’, and we are excited to see our hard work come to fruition,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in a statement. “The county will continue to look for opportunities to extend broadband access and bridge the digital divide.”
The Village of Rochester was the only county municipality to commit matching funds. The village partnered with the residents that will see the benefit of this project to make financial commitments of $68,850.
The Rochester Village Board additionally committed $50,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funding towards the project; the village had been approved to receive about $380,000 total in ARPA money. The board made this commitment hoping it would help persuade the PSC to approve the grant.
“The extension of high-speed internet to these areas will greatly improve their quality of life and make the area more desirable for both current and future residents,” said Rochester Administrator and Treasurer Betty Novy in a statement. “The Village Board is extremely pleased that some relief is finally in sight for these residents.”
Having access to better internet can mean more access to telehealth services, education, COVID-19 vaccinations and work readiness and employment opportunities for residents, said Racine County Communications and Media Relations Director Andrew Goetz.
“Through high-speed broadband, unserved and underserved residents can utilize cheaper, more accessible telehealth options rather than visiting prompt care or health care clinics, especially important for unserved and underserved residents without personal transportation,” Goetz said in a statement.
Additionally, high-speed broadband provides upload and download speeds to support critical educational activities for students and families in unserved and underserved areas, including Raymond Elementary and Yorkville Elementary.
Rural residents also show lower COVID-19 vaccination rates in Racine County. As many COVID-19 vaccination sites require online registration, reliable internet access could increase vaccination rates.
High-speed internet also has the potential to help promote online training opportunities to upskill unserved and underserved residents, particularly low-income residents, Goetz said.