Thousands of western Racine County residents to finally receive high-speed fiber internet

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Racine Republican who represents much of rural Racine and Kenosha counties, worked with Spectrum to help deliver the internet to the region.

Spectrum reached out to Wanggaard during the summer about its plans to bring fiber to the homes of 2,000 customers west of the Interstate, he said in a statement.

“Ironically, in the days prior, I had just spoken with some constituents about the issue,” Wanggaard stated. His office worked with Spectrum and the county executive’s office to try to gain support for a $6 million investment.

Ultimately, the county used its resources for a different project. So, Wanggaard asked the PSC to approve this grant.

“Expanding internet access to all parts of Racine and Kenosha county has been a priority for several years. High-speed internet has become like electricity,” Wanggaard stated. “In order to function effectively, having quality internet is key. This was made evident by COVID last year. Whether people were working from home or learning virtually, quality internet was required to be productive.”