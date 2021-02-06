Thousands of vaccinations canceled nationwide due to shortages; that's been largely avoided in Racine County

Both the City of Racine Public Health Department and the Central Racine County Health Department report that they have not had to cancel any COVID-19 vaccination appointment because of lack of supply.

That lack of supply has created confusion in other parts of the country; health departments in Door County and across the nation have caused confusion by canceling hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of scheduled vaccinations because they received far fewer vaccine doses than anticipated.

The State of Wisconsin has been guaranteeing that second doses for patients who have already gotten their first dose will be delivered, but as of late vaccinators have not been able to rely on getting their fully requested first-dose amounts.

On Monday, Door County Public Health said in a release that it had to cancel more than 300 appointments since it received 30% of its requested vaccine that week. Most health departments, such as the two in Racine County, did not schedule vaccinations before it had confirmed the dosages would actually arrive.