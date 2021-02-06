Thousands of vaccinations canceled nationwide due to shortages; that's been largely avoided in Racine County

Both the City of Racine Public Health Department and the Central Racine County Health Department report that they have not had to cancel any COVID-19 vaccination appointment because of lack of supply.
That lack of supply has created confusion in other parts of the country; health departments in Door County and across the nation have caused confusion by canceling hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of scheduled vaccinations because they received far fewer vaccine doses than anticipated.
The State of Wisconsin has been guaranteeing that second doses for patients who have already gotten their first dose will be delivered, but as of late vaccinators have not been able to rely on getting their fully requested first-dose amounts.
On Monday, Door County Public Health said in a release that it had to cancel more than 300 appointments since it received 30% of its requested vaccine that week. Most health departments, such as the two in Racine County, did not schedule vaccinations before it had confirmed the dosages would actually arrive.
“We initially believed we would be able to get the vaccine as requested and accordingly planned and scheduled all of the our (sic) COVID-19 vaccine clinics based on our projected ability to process people through our clinics,” Door County Public Health’s release said.
Private sector
Lakeview Pharmacy, 516 Monument Square, one of a handful of smaller-scale vaccinators in Racine County, reported that it had to reschedule “a small block of appointments” for the week of Feb. 1 after the pharmacy received zero of the 75 first-dose vaccinations it had requested.
“It is encouraging that the state has a network of so many vaccinators that are ready and able to provide shots for Wisconsinites,” Megan Haapanen, Lakeview Pharmacy manager, said in an email, “but we are limited by the amount of vaccine we receive from the federal government at this time.”
The problem of rescheduling has been worse elsewhere, such as in New Orleans, where 21,400 first-dose appointments were canceled. A similar mass cancellation happened in Greensboro, N.C.
The opposite was happening weeks ago in Wisconsin, when the City of Racine Public Health Department was able to get 100 more doses than it requested, a city spokesman said after conferring with Public Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.
More coming
But as more vaccinators come online and public access to vaccines grows, demand has risen sharply without supply changing much. Last week, a total of 300,000 vaccine doses were requested from the state, which reported it had received fewer than 90,000 doses that week.
That’s why vaccinators have been advised not to schedule appointments for vaccinations until vaccine doses actually arrive, and shouldn’t schedule appointments based on how many doses they’ve requested or hope to receive.
“The departments here schedule appointments based on the amount of vaccine they have. So (they) haven’t seen the cancellation issue,” Mark Schaaf, Racine County communications director, said in an email.
The federal government has launched the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which is to provide millions of doses of vaccines to retail pharmacies, with the goal of giving more vaccine access to the public while still limiting appointments to only those approved under state guidelines.
In Wisconsin, Walgreens will be the first recipient of vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. A total of 190 Walgreens locations are expected to receive a combined 17,800 two-dose vaccinations, with shots going in arms beginning Feb. 12. Appointments can be made at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Smaller vaccinators such as Lakeview Pharmacy are expecting to benefit from the program, too.
“We are excited that the federal pharmacy program will be opening up in the next several weeks. This will give us another avenue to obtain vaccine,” Haapanen said. “We are members of a national organization of independent pharmacies called CPESN. That organization is able to receive federal allocation of vaccine that is in addition to the allocation that the state of Wisconsin does.
“This will facilitate more vaccine into the state, which is what we need right now. There are so many pharmacies willing and able to vaccinate the community so as soon as we receive vaccine we will be there for our patients.”