Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MOUNT PLEASANT— When a group of friends was asked to help place flags on veterans’ graves a few years ago, they couldn’t say no.

The group, including Doug Cigliana, Garry Kelley and Stacy Stueck, has been helping Veterans of Foreign Wars place flags at West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Ave., for several years.

They’re among the dozens of volunteers who spent Wednesday and Thursday placing the flags, just in time for Memorial Day.

Stueck said that about 5,000 flags were purchased for placement at the cemetery this year.

Cigliana said that the Boy Scouts used to manage the effort, but stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s when the VFW took over with the help of volunteers.

West Lawn will hold a Memorial Day service at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The ceremony will include veterans groups, an aerial truck flag display from the South Shore and Caledonia fire departments, and a dove release. The public is invited to attend the event and honor fallen veterans.

IN VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Check out these images of Memorial Day 2022 in Kenosha County Memorial Day 2022 Memorial Day 2022 Memorial Day photo from Trevor Memorial Day image from Trevor MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES Memorial Day services in Kenosha County 2022