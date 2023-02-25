RACINE — Thoughts for Food is back live on Saturday, March 4.

As the world continues to recover from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 virus, organizers have opted to produce a smaller event this year with two venues — George's, 1201 N. Main St., and the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St. (entrances located across the street from each other).

The event will kick off with an all-ages show from noon to 4 p.m. at the Eagles Club. Admission is $5 and two nonperishable food items. The lineup includes Lucy Worrell and Elise Torres; Kill-O-Watt; Audrey Keszler; Dream? and Venganza. Performers include singers, drummers, a rapper, a metal band, and youth from local junior high and high schools.

The main event is from 5 p.m. to midnight and admission is $15 and two nonperishable food items. Tickets will be sold at the door.

The George's lineup begins at 5 p.m. with Three Floors Up, Full Flavor, 3MF and the Stephen Hull Experience.

The Eagles Club stage will begin at 6 p.m. with Mean Jake, Stone Theory and Fall Hazard.

This is the 31st Thoughts for Food event that supports the Racine County Food Bank. Nonperishable food that is especially needed includes proteins like tuna, canned meat and peanut butter. To make an online donation, go to thoughtsforfood.org.