Thoughts for Food 2022 to be virtual

Thoughts For Food in 2020 will be virtual

People listen as A Touch of Gray performs at The Nash, 522 Sixth St., during the 28th annual Thoughts For Food live-music fundraiser back in March 2020, before the pandemic hit. 

 Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times

Thoughts for Food, the annual benefit for the Racine County Food Bank, will be virtual again this year.

In its 30th year, the planning committee reported that it was forced to look at either canceling the event or getting creative due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"To avoid the potential for a 'super-spreader' event and still raise money for the Food Bank, an alternative was settled on," says a release from the organization.

The event, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, will be broadcast on YouTube. Seven bands are to perform during the benefit.

To view the event, visit bit.ly/3gDRhRJ.

To make donations to the RCFB, visit facebook.com/thoughtsforfood or thoughtsforfood.org.

