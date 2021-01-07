Several of those who participated in peaceful August protests in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake say they felt the response from law enforcement tasked with protecting the Capitol fell far short of the force they faced while demonstrating on the streets of Kenosha and in other cities in support of Black Lives Matter.

Tear gas, rubber bullets and fists were used by police in both situations. But the immediate responses from the majority of law enforcement present, according to those who protested in Kenosha and other activists, show disparate treatment of Black Lives Matter marchers compared to the pro-Donald Trump mob that broke into one of the country’s most important buildings, forcing legislators and their staffs to fear for their lives.

The primary difference came down to how law enforcement prepared for the events.

“It’s literally as simple as this: If that was people of color, or if that was just a Black Lives Matter demonstration, we wouldn’t have made it (into) the Capitol,” said Kejuan Goldsmith, a Racine native who has taken part in protests across the state since George Floyd died May 25 in Minneapolis Police custody. “I’ve been shot at for less.” Goldsmith he has been tear-gassed several times in Kenosha, multiple times in Milwaukee, and also in Sheboygan and Green Bay.

In Kenosha, days before the decision not to criminally charge anyone involved in the Blake shooting was announced, the National Guard was already preparing to arrive in the city, and metal fences were going up outside the Kenosha County Courthouse.

In the nation’s capital on Wednesday, even though it’s been known for weeks that Trump was planning a massive rally in his unsuccessful effort to have Joe Biden’s election win overturned, there was no such level of preparation as Capitol Police officers were quickly overwhelmed by the mob that broke away from the overwhelming majority of peaceful demonstrators.

By contrast, during a completely peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration held on June 1 in Washington’s Lafayette Square, the National Guard used tear gas to disperse a crowd of entirely peaceful protesters to enable Trump to have a photo op holding a Bible in front of a church damaged by fire amid protests the night prior.

“They knew this was coming, but they didn’t prepare,” Goldsmith said, regarding the images of Wednesday’s violence. “They (authorities in D.C.) knew what type of protesters were coming, but it wasn’t people of color, so they felt safer.”

Compare that with how, on June 2, dozens of National Guardsmen clad in camouflage, bulletproof vests and helmets stood ready in broad daylight on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial because demonstrations were expected.

Isaac Wallner, a racial justice activist from Pleasant Prairie, said he was out and about on Wednesday in Kenosha, “and there were kids last night running around playing, and 100 feet away there were (National Guard) Humvees … It was something you would see in a warzone, and this is Kenosha …

“They (the National Guard) are out there like they’re going to wage war against their own people, all this preparation for unrest and, really, fear-mongering. And then they had all these red flags in D.C. and they did nothing … Kenosha pulled out all the stops, but D.C. proceeded like normal.”

Post-mob responses

“Over the summer, I walked with protesters in Kenosha during multiple daytime protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake. The difference between how law enforcement prepared for and responded to Black Lives Matter protests this summer and the assault on the U.S. Capitol yesterday was astonishing,” State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in an email Thursday. “Yesterday, we saw an armed occupation of our federal legislature, as legislators and the Vice President completed essential constitutional duties. I know I join the majority of Americans in asking why the U.S. Capitol was not better protected and expressing great concern over the appearance of support by members of law enforcement for those attempting to violently disrupt the lawful transition of power.”

She continued: “It is painful for all of us to have witnessed this assault on our government and our democratic process, but it is even more painful for Black people and other people of color. George Floyd was killed for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill, but armed insurrectionists broke into the U.S. Capitol building and walked off with the Speaker of the House’s podium with little initial police resistance. It is clear that the use of force is not applied fairly or equally in our society, and this falls hardest on Black members of our communities.”

On Thursday, tall metal fences were erected around the Capitol. They appear functionally identical to the ones that surrounded government buildings in Kenosha this week and in August.

Speaking about how the predominantly Caucasian crowd was treated by law enforcement in Washington on Wednesday, Wallner said: “I guarantee you that if it was a Black Lives Matter protest it would have been handled differently, because that’s how it was handled before.”

While Wallner stressed he did not want to see anyone shot — one woman was killed by police inside the Capitol Wednesday — he was struck that the people who stormed the Capitol reportedly beat police officers with pipes, leaving more than 60 officers injured, more than a dozen hospitalized and one in critical condition.

After Blake’s shooting in August, there were several days of rioting that included arson of businesses, especially in Uptown, and exterior damage to public buildings like the Kenosha County Courthouse and Post Office. A building that housed the Wisconsin Department of Corrections parole office was burned to the ground. One Kenosha law enforcement officer was hit in the head with a brick.

“Jacob was a Black man in America and he was shot, to use the DA’s words and the DA’s thought process, because Jacob had a knife,” Wallner said. “But people stormed the Capitol, acted in domestic terrorism, tried to stage a coup, brandished weapons, actually used it on officers … I really think that needs to be looked at, it needs to be talked about, because it just shows our justice system is not equal.”

The Peoples Revolution — a group that organized protests in Wisconsin nearly every day since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody, including events in Burlington in November and on Tuesday in Kenosha, posted on Facebook about what happened in D.C.: “This is proof that officers are capable of exercising restraint" under a caption that said "the hypocrisy."

Goldsmith also noted that, when Black Lives Matter protests turned riotous, gas stations and department stores tended to be the targets of outrage and looting. Occupied federal government buildings were rarely targeted.

“It’s crazy. It’s unbelievable … we had an armed rebellion that got into the Capitol,” Goldsmith said. “There’s a big difference between the Capitol building” and the destruction that followed Floyd’s death. “The stores can be replaced. But you do not invade the sanctuary of our country … You do not disrespect what makes us, us.”

