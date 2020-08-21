Thompson won't say when UW would close due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson said Friday that he has a threshold in mind for when a COVID-19 outbreak would trigger campuses to shut down, but he's not saying what it is.

Thompson, who took questions during an online Milwaukee Press Club event, said he hasn't revealed the information to anyone. UW students are returning to campus this month as other colleges across the country have seen spikes in coronavirus cases that have led to sending students home.

“I'm not going to tell you ... what my plans are as far as incidents and so on, but you can rest assured I'm looking at all of the data on a daily basis,” he said.

Asked whether the thresholds for closing a campus would be made public, Thompson said, “No.”

“They're in my head," said Thompson, a former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary. "Even the people around here don't know.”

Data about testing and results will be gathered and made public, he said.

“We're going to have cases; there's no question about it," Thompson said. “We want people to understand what we're doing.”