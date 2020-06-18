This yer's Lighthouse Run now a 'remote run', you can still register

RACINE — For the first time since 1978 when the first race was held, the annual Racine YMCA Lighthouse Run will be changing to a “remote run” format.
“It is with great sadness that due to escalating conditions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and with Racine’s recent extension to limit large events until after July 31, the race will be changed to a “remote runners” format,” said Jeff Collen, YMCA CEO. We know this is disappointing, however, we feel a gathering of over 2,000 people in Downtown Racine is just not the responsible thing to do.”
Now more than ever the YMCA needs the public’s support. People can participate in the Racine Lighthouse Remote Run/Walk or help the YMCA sustain ongoing programs by making a donation. Both can be done at Lighthouserun.com.
A runners packet will be shipped with a race shirt, bib, finishers medal and how to set up a reporting system. Participants will have a two-week window to finish their race (June 20-July 5). They can run anywhere in their own time frame including the original course if they wish.
Courses are listed at https://ymcaracine.org/lighthouse-run and can be downloaded to an iPhone, Android or Apple Watch. Participants can also download the course GPX to their Garmin, Suunto, etc. devices. Race packets will go out the week of June 14.
After participants run, they should enter their time via the “Manage My Registration” tab on the website. Hit the “Submit Results” tab, enter the information and download the finisher’s certificate. Participants can tag the Racine YMCA at @RemoteRunners and share their remote runners race photos.
The YMCA has teamed up with 5Kevents.org to orchestrate this year’s Lighthouse Run. To register, go to 5Kevents.org.
5Kevents.org is planning an event later in the year called “ReRuns” by inviting all those who registered for one of their canceled events to join this group event at no charge. The plan is to host a “ReRun” in the Racine and Waterford/Burlington area over two days limiting each run to 250 people.
5Kevents has dubbed this this a Consolidation Run. Runners or walkers will be professionally timed and asked to wear the shirt they purchased for the run they originally signed up for. Those who wish to register or sponsor the event should go to the event website at ReRuns.5K.run. Registration is free but space will be limited to 250 participants in each wave. Additional details can be found on the website.
