This yer's Lighthouse Run now a 'remote run', you can still register

RACINE — For the first time since 1978 when the first race was held, the annual Racine YMCA Lighthouse Run will be changing to a “remote run” format.

“It is with great sadness that due to escalating conditions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and with Racine’s recent extension to limit large events until after July 31, the race will be changed to a “remote runners” format,” said Jeff Collen, YMCA CEO. We know this is disappointing, however, we feel a gathering of over 2,000 people in Downtown Racine is just not the responsible thing to do.”

Support the YMCA

Now more than ever the YMCA needs the public’s support. People can participate in the Racine Lighthouse Remote Run/Walk or help the YMCA sustain ongoing programs by making a donation. Both can be done at Lighthouserun.com.

How it works

A runners packet will be shipped with a race shirt, bib, finishers medal and how to set up a reporting system. Participants will have a two-week window to finish their race (June 20-July 5). They can run anywhere in their own time frame including the original course if they wish.