This year's winner of the Burlington Liars Club's Lie of the Year is the first from Chicago since 1935

RACINE — For the first time since 1935, someone from the Windy City has won the Burlington Liars Club's Lie of the Year 2021 contest.
Gerard Vail of Chicago's lie is:
"Our old dog swallowed a bunch of Scrabble tiles today. Our vet said the X-rays spell trouble!"
The win comes after Vail took an honorable mention home last year.
According to Sherry Gordon, the liars club's secretary, the 1935 winner from Chicago was Jim Jordan, also known as "Fibber McGee."
His lie was: "During an extra cold winter, he said, a rat took refuge in his home. He exercised all his wiles, but was unable to trap it. Finally, he hit upon an idea. 'The cold chased you in here,' he wrote, 'and the cold will catch you.' So he took one of those big thermometers and hung it in the kitchen with bottom about three feet from the floor. Under it he placed a chunk of cheese. In the morning, sure enough, he had Mr. Rat. The rat had gone for the cheese, and mercury in the thermometer fell so fast that it pinned the rat to the floor!"
In no particular order, honorable mentions in 2021 were:
Richard Schaaf of Devils Lake, North Dakota who also took first honors in 2012: "My wife's clothes were taking over our closet, so I told her that every time she adds a new piece of clothing she has to donate one to the Salvation Army. Today she donated my last shirt to the Salvation Army."
Larry Ellis of Walworth: "I love to play golf, unfortunately, I’m not very good. In fact, I’m so bad I had to have my ball retriever regripped."
Tim Repka of Kenosha: "I once won a hide-n-seek contest by sticking my feet in my mouth and swallowing myself. Still have yet to be found."
To enter the contest for 2022, email your entries to championlies@gmail.com or address them to The Burlington Liars Club, P.O. Box 156, Burlington, WI 53105.
The club is asking to not submit entries via Facebook messenger as the club has no way to return messages.
Five stories of Racine County residents who chased their dreams in 2021
We all have dreams. The five stories in this collection are of Racine County residents who followed theirs in 2021.
When I was a little girl, on my list of dreams, I wanted to become a teacher, a fashion designer and open a Filipino restaurant with my brother as the head chef and my sister as the waitress, and I would be the hostess. I dreamt of being a movie star.
As you grow older, your dreams change, and in the past year I've spent reporting for the Journal Times, I've been able to fulfill one of the more realistic things on my list: hearing and sharing the stories of real people. And it was most fun for me to hear the stories of real people who achieved their dreams, despite how the last year still living amid the pandemic has challenged us all.
Some Racine County residents chased dreams from their childhood, like Elle Maru, who dreamt of becoming an artist since she was a little girl and has now published two books.
Some residents dreamt of commemorating and bettering the community. Alex Hanesakda opened SapSap restaurant to tell the stories of refugees like his family through his food; Pastor Bill Thompkins wanted to honor the black families who migrated to this area for a better future during the Civil Rights movement; and finally, teenage Isaiah Lambert wanted to end gun violence by starting a basketball league that promoted brotherhood and mentorship.
Some dreams rose from the ashes, like Deon'Te and LaShaya Cottinghams' of opening a new clothing store after trials that left their family homeless.
Every dream, big or small, can mean a lot to us. Hopefully, reading these stories from people you may know in the community is a sign for you to follow yours.
Elle Maru has written and illustrated two books since graduating from Carthage College in the summer, but didn't think she would become an artist.
SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where the restaurant will continue to spread its message of love and healing through "delicious delicious" food — SapSap directly translate to meaning "delicious-delicious" in Laotian.
Nehemiah Gardens' founder and main coordinator for the new exhibit, Pastor Bill Thompkins, said he is looking for more names to fill the walls with, which he envisions will one day have several thousand names. The purpose of the new exhibit is to "remember, honor and celebrate" those black migrants.
'It was an idea and now it's real:' Local basketball league aiming to end gun violence tips off | WATCH NOW
Isaiah Lambert had an idea in May, after the killings of Dontrell Bush and Marcus Caldwell, to fight gun violence in Racine with basketball. On Sunday, that dream became a reality as the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association tipped off.
The name "Regal Society Lifestyle" comes from owners LaShaya and Deon'Te Cottinghams' belief that everyone is either a king or queen, and should wear a crown — whether that crown is self-confidence, strength or another symbol of power.