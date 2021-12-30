This year's winner of the Burlington Liars Club's Lie of the Year is the first from Chicago since 1935

RACINE — For the first time since 1935, someone from the Windy City has won the Burlington Liars Club's Lie of the Year 2021 contest.

Gerard Vail of Chicago's lie is:

"Our old dog swallowed a bunch of Scrabble tiles today. Our vet said the X-rays spell trouble!"

The win comes after Vail took an honorable mention home last year.

According to Sherry Gordon, the liars club's secretary, the 1935 winner from Chicago was Jim Jordan, also known as "Fibber McGee."

His lie was: "During an extra cold winter, he said, a rat took refuge in his home. He exercised all his wiles, but was unable to trap it. Finally, he hit upon an idea. 'The cold chased you in here,' he wrote, 'and the cold will catch you.' So he took one of those big thermometers and hung it in the kitchen with bottom about three feet from the floor. Under it he placed a chunk of cheese. In the morning, sure enough, he had Mr. Rat. The rat had gone for the cheese, and mercury in the thermometer fell so fast that it pinned the rat to the floor!"

In no particular order, honorable mentions in 2021 were:

Richard Schaaf of Devils Lake, North Dakota who also took first honors in 2012: "My wife's clothes were taking over our closet, so I told her that every time she adds a new piece of clothing she has to donate one to the Salvation Army. Today she donated my last shirt to the Salvation Army."

Larry Ellis of Walworth: "I love to play golf, unfortunately, I’m not very good. In fact, I’m so bad I had to have my ball retriever regripped."

Tim Repka of Kenosha: "I once won a hide-n-seek contest by sticking my feet in my mouth and swallowing myself. Still have yet to be found."

To enter the contest for 2022, email your entries to championlies@gmail.com or address them to The Burlington Liars Club, P.O. Box 156, Burlington, WI 53105.

The club is asking to not submit entries via Facebook messenger as the club has no way to return messages.

