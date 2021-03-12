This year's Thoughts for Food set an all-time fundraising record despite being virtual

RACINE — Proceeds raised from the first virtual Thoughts for Food event this year has broken the all-time record of money raised for the Racine County Food Bank in the music event held annually since 1993.
The event, traditionally held on the first Saturday in March, was “broadcast” online this year due to the pandemic.
A diverse group of 12 bands offered their time and talent as did lighting specialists and sound technicians. Bands who submitted performances included Rocky Rose, Full Flavor, Fall Hazard, Nick Ramsey & The Family, Stephen Hull Experience, High Stakes Band, Slaughter Party, Weird Science, Ricky Orta II: The Duo, Mohr Avenue, Venganza and Alahna Rae.
The TFF Committee provided preliminary numbers based on donations from viewers and contributors, among them H. Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson.
To date, the event has received $14,620. With expenses added and the generous offer from Johnson to match and double money collected, the preliminary total will be in excess of $43,000, fully $6,000 more than the former record for proceeds, which was set in 2006.
Committee members are surprised and gratified with the community’s outpouring of support for the event and hope that, as successful as this year’s event has been, that a return to live music next year will be in order.
Planning will begin this summer for the 30th event, which the committee anticipates will be a live event in 2022.
Thoughts for Food began in 1993 as a means to stock the Racine County Project Emergency Food Pantry and have some fun while doing it.
Back then, a single venue featured bands playing for free with donations and food going to the Food Pantry. Since then, it has grown exponentially, with the 2020 event featuring over 40 bands in 18 venues throughout Downtown Racine.
This event, along with the Empty Bowls event, are two of the Food Bank’s major fundraisers. With the demand for food being as big now as it ever has been, the virtual event raised money for needed food purchasing.
Donations are still being accepted. Send them to Racine County Food Bank, 2000 DeKoven Ave., No. 2, Racine, WI 53403-2481. Go to thoughtsforfood.org to learn more or find other ways to donate.