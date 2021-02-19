This western Racine County community has relaxed its fireworks permit rules to allow backyard displays

YORKVILLE — Fireworks display permits are not just for the big shows anymore.
Yorkville village officials have relaxed their rules so that private residents can obtain permits for traditional backyard fireworks fun during holidays or special occasions.
The village’s rules previously were written to limit permits almost entirely to large commercial displays that generally occurred once or twice a year with professional-grade pyrotechnics.
But that made lawbreakers out of all of the families and other small groups that shot off lesser fireworks without permits in their backyards, farm fields or neighborhoods.
Village officials say they are not trying to encourage more fireworks, but rather to track where fireworks displays are planned through the permitting process — and to allow people to have fun legally.
“It’s keeping honest people honest,” village board member Dan Maurice said.
Yorkville previously required fireworks users to pay $50 for a permit, to appear before the Yorkville Village Board, and to obtain $1 million worth of insurance against injuries or damage.
Under a new ordinance approved Feb. 8, private residents planning to use common consumer-grade fireworks can get a permit for $10 without any village board action and with no insurance. Such permit holders must also sign an agreement holding the village harmless if any injuries or damage occur.
Permits for large displays using professional-grade pyrotechnics still will require $1 million in insurance. And the permit fee is increasing from $50 to $100.
The village board approved the changes unanimously.
The fine for violating Yorkville’s fireworks ordinance remains unchanged at a maximum of $1,000.
Union Grove Yorkville Fire Chief Tim Allen said only time will tell if the village’s new approach results in more fireworks. Allen, however, said he likes the idea of gathering information from permit holders and setting ground rules for displays.
“I think it’s a good system,” he said.
‘Costly and cumbersome’
Village President Doug Nelson said Yorkville is trying to streamline a permitting process that was needlessly “costly and cumbersome” for private residents.
“It was just too hard for the average person to have some fireworks in their backyard,” he said.
The village still prohibits the sale of fireworks in Yorkville. So local residents must continue traveling to neighboring towns or villages to make their purchases.
And the shooting of fireworks is restricted to the hours between dusk and 11 p.m.
Hoping to prevent fires
If dry conditions create temporary fire hazards, village officials say, having permit applications on file will allow officials to alert fireworks users that they should postpone their celebration.
Village Board Trustee Cory Bartlett said he supported the new ordinance because it seems to do a better job of helping the fire department keep fireworks under control.
“It gives the fire department insight to where there could be a potential issue,” Bartlett said.
In the past few years, permits were issued for large, professional fireworks exhibitions at the Racine County Fair and at a private party each September on a farm along 52nd Road.
Many smaller fireworks displays took place throughout Yorkville without any permits, particularly around the Fourth of July, officials said.
Old way ‘kind of silly’
Maurice decided to seek changes in the permitting process after a grandfather last summer decided to do a backyard fireworks display for his grandchildren on the Fourth of July. The grandfather had no way of procuring $1 million worth of insurance coverage, and Maurice decided that the village’s rules needed updating.
Maurice said some people under the old system would rather risk the potential $1,000 fine rather than going to trouble of getting a permit and insurance for their fireworks fun.
“It was kind of silly,” he said. “The honest people want to do it the right way. And now we have a way to do it.”