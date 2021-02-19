This western Racine County community has relaxed its fireworks permit rules to allow backyard displays

Hoping to prevent fires

If dry conditions create temporary fire hazards, village officials say, having permit applications on file will allow officials to alert fireworks users that they should postpone their celebration.

Village Board Trustee Cory Bartlett said he supported the new ordinance because it seems to do a better job of helping the fire department keep fireworks under control.

“It gives the fire department insight to where there could be a potential issue,” Bartlett said.

In the past few years, permits were issued for large, professional fireworks exhibitions at the Racine County Fair and at a private party each September on a farm along 52nd Road.

Many smaller fireworks displays took place throughout Yorkville without any permits, particularly around the Fourth of July, officials said.

Old way ‘kind of silly’

Maurice decided to seek changes in the permitting process after a grandfather last summer decided to do a backyard fireworks display for his grandchildren on the Fourth of July. The grandfather had no way of procuring $1 million worth of insurance coverage, and Maurice decided that the village’s rules needed updating.