This student will be the first to graduate from her Sturtevant high school one year early

STURTEVANT — In her first two years at The REAL School, Suad Alfoqaha was a self-professed troublemaker.

“I would get into arguments with my teachers, fight with a couple students,” she said.

Alfoqaha had potential but did not prioritize schooling, said Curt Shircel, principal at The REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave.

That all changed in eighth grade, when Alfoqaha flipped a switch and focused on education above all else.

“I turned everything around,” Alfoqaha said. “I got serious.”

Those efforts have paid off. Alfoqaha is the first student to graduate a year early from The REAL (Racine Engineering, Arts and Leadership) School. The 17-year-old is one of 52 graduates this year and co-salutatorian of the school that serves grades 6 through 12. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for a year before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to study architecture.

After an up-and-down two years, Alfoqaha honed in on education.

“As soon as she seemed to have that purpose, that goal of graduating early, when that was all articulated, that was it,” Shircel said. “She was dedicated.”

That goal began in eighth grade, when Alfoqaha approached Shircel about graduating early. He said it was a difficult task that would require her to meet benchmarks as a freshman to make sure she could handle the workload.

“Initially, you don’t know just how committed a student is,” Shircel said. “You can’t make any promises, because graduating early depends upon the student’s approach.”

Alfoqaha’s focused approach worked. She regularly met with the principal and a guidance counselor to discuss her progress, and she was always on track.

“We were able to give her that first step opportunity, and she just started knocking it out of the park,” Shircel said.

Her course load included individual virtual classes, summer schooling and remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Completing four years of schooling in three years required discipline, but Alfoqaha said it never became overwhelming.

Alfoqaha also tutored older students in math, her favorite subject.

One of the students she tutored was her cousin, with whom she has a lifelong friendship. Alfoqaha cited graduating with her cousin, who is nine months older and (was previously) a grade ahead, as a key reason why she stayed motivated in high school.

“I never wanted us to take a step without each other,” Alfoqaha said.

Her parents’ encouragement helped as well. Alfoqaha said her father saw her potential before she did.

“I used to think that was bad, I felt like he was expecting too much from me, but then I figured out he … wanted me to be better,” Alfoqaha said.

Throughout high school, Alfoqaha kept her outgoing personality but stayed locked in on her goal of graduating early.

“I’m the tryhard in class,” Alfoqaha said.

She socializes outside of school, but education is her top priority.

“I do have time for life and friends,” Alfoqaha said. “It’s just when … (there is) a big upcoming test or something, I have to put everything to the side and focus on that.”

Going forward, in addition to progressing through college, Alfoqaha wants to progress on a personal level.

“I hope I grow to be a better person,” Alfoqaha said.

According to Shircel, she is well on her way. He wasn’t sure if Alfoqaha could meet the lofty standards required to graduate early, but she has exceeded them.

“What always stands out in my mind is the transformation from middle school to high school,” Shircel said. “It’s exciting, it’s neat to see, and it just reinforces that kids can make a change once they set their mind to something.”

Indeed, Alfoqaha wants to set a good example for younger students, including her sister, and show them it is possible to reach their goals.

“I just want to be a landmark in this school,” Alfoqaha said. “Someone to be remembered.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.