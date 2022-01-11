This restaurant donated $10,000 worth of food in 2021; it wants your help to do it again

MOUNT PLEASANT — From a young age, Alex Hanesakda was taught to give back through food.

“It’s engrained in our culture. Anyone that needed a meal, we gave it to them,” said the Laotian-born chef and owner of SapSap who grew up in Burlington. Hanesakda told stories of his parents having a figurative “revolving door” through their home, inviting anyone who was hungry to come in and eat their food.

And so, fulfilling the legacy that his late father left and continuing on with his living mother’s values, Hanesakda reached a milestone of donating $10,000 in free food in 2021 to veterans, those in need, or those just needing a show of appreciation through his restaurant.

He is inviting the restaurant’s customers — and anyone in the community — to help the restaurant in continuing to give back to others through warm meals through a new GoFundMe page (gofund.me/c85eb268) set up over the weekend.

Donating to the fund — which has a goal of $10,000 — “will pay for meals SapSap provides to hungry people in the neighborhood surrounding our restaurant, and to veterans who visit us,” the fundraiser information read.

Free meals program

Though SapSap, at 2343 Mead St., just opened last year and has told tales of struggles throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hanesakda has made it a priority to give back through food.

It wasn’t something he initially planned on when he opened his restaurant — he jokingly called it a “bad business move” in terms of money — but rather than wasting overage of food and in turn, having to sacrifice quality, he decided to budget meals to give away for free.

He said he sets aside anywhere between $200-300 to fund his “Pengpeng” free meals program. According to Hanesakda, “peng“ is a Lao word meaning “to lovingly care for.”

Posts are often made on SapSap’s Facebook page calling for suggestions of anyone in the community who needs a free, warm meal from the restaurant. In one instance, nurses from Ascension Hospital were recipients of the restaurant’s famous banh mi chicken sandwich.

“It’s just letting them (frontline workers) know that we actually care,” Hanesakda said.

He hopes that the GoFundMe page sparks a circle of giving within the community.

“We’ve always used our platform to help others,” Hanesakda said, referring to his restaurant’s social media following; its Facebook page alone has almost 11,000 likes. “I really believe that the more social impact we do, the better. It spreads like wildfire.”

For more information on SapSap, visit facebook.com/SapSapEats; Hanesakda said to keep a lookout for upcoming community barbecue events.

