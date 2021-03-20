This Racine school's goal was raising $200 for Bolivians' clean water. Students raised $2,000

RACINE — Erin O’Donnell, principal at Our Lady of Grace Academy, expected that her school’s penny drive might collect $200 to help one family in Bolivia obtain clean drinking water. The final total was $2,187.
“I’m really proud, honestly,” O’Donnell said of her students.
Our Lady of Grace, 1435 Grove Ave., is part of the private Siena Catholic Schools of Racine. Ninety percent of its students are considered “economically disadvantaged.” Those students are eligible for publicly-funded vouchers that pay for them to attend the school.
“Part of my mission as a school is being able to provide opportunities for students to give even when they don’t have a lot to give,” O’Donnell said.
At first O’Donnell, along with middle-school religion and social studies teacher Patrick Conlin, were worried that asking families to give during the pandemic — when so many people are struggling themselves — would be too much to ask. But once students learned about the cause, many were enthusiastically on board.
It helps that the prize for the winning class in each of Our Lady of Grace’s three grade bands (K4 through first grade, second through fifth grades and middle school) would be to throw a pie into the principal’s face.
Sixth grader Savannah Pinedo said she was inspired to collect pennies both because she wanted to help the people in Bolivia and because she wanted to beat the other classes in the competition. She decided to go door-to-door in her neighborhood, collecting for the Penny Wars. She raised a little more than $16 in pennies and around $30 in other coins.
“I figured that my neighbors were really nice and, since it was for a good cause, that I could go around and ask them if they wanted to contribute to it,” Pinedo said.
Initially, pennies counted toward a classroom’s point count in the competition and silver coins counted against other classrooms. But when the kids got so competitive that every class was in the red, the school changed the system.
While Pinedo collected from neighbors, other students solicited donations from family members or gave their own allowances.
“I have a fourth grader who keeps bringing his allowance,” O’Donnell said. “He’s like, ‘What better way to spend my money?’ ”
The idea to help bring clean running water to 86 families in Independencia County, Bolivia, came from St. Edward Parish, which serves Our Lady of Grace and where O’Donnell attended Ash Wednesday Mass. She returned to school inspired to raise money during Lent, the 40 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter.
“A big part of Lent is almsgiving — or giving charitable donations to people in need, places in need,” Conlin said.
According to a flier about the Bolivia water project, 98% of the people in Independencia live in extreme poverty and lack basic services. Their water is unsafe, as it comes from rivers and natural springs that are not protected from contamination.
The project aims to provide a gravity drinking water system to 473 people in 86 families, at a cost of about $200 per family. With nearly $2,200 raised, that’s almost enough to provide clean water to 11 families.
“They’ve been really going above and beyond expectations,” Conlin said of his students. “They’re excited obviously about getting to pie the principal in the face, but they also are passionate about helping out people in Bolivia get fresh water and that’s been really cool to see.
“There’s been a lot of friendly competition between the homerooms which has been good to see. They’ve brought in hundreds of dollars, just in the middle school alone, which is so cool.”
Through this project, he hopes the kids learn the importance of helping those who are less fortunate, whether local or global, in whatever way they can.
“They’ve taken ownership of the purpose of it,” Conlin said. “So for them to know that even though they might not have a lot, there are people that have even less, and they’re seeing that and giving to that cause.”