This Racine school's goal was raising $200 for Bolivians' clean water. Students raised $2,000

“A big part of Lent is almsgiving — or giving charitable donations to people in need, places in need,” Conlin said.

According to a flier about the Bolivia water project, 98% of the people in Independencia live in extreme poverty and lack basic services. Their water is unsafe, as it comes from rivers and natural springs that are not protected from contamination.

The project aims to provide a gravity drinking water system to 473 people in 86 families, at a cost of about $200 per family. With nearly $2,200 raised, that’s almost enough to provide clean water to 11 families.

“They’ve been really going above and beyond expectations,” Conlin said of his students. “They’re excited obviously about getting to pie the principal in the face, but they also are passionate about helping out people in Bolivia get fresh water and that’s been really cool to see.

“There’s been a lot of friendly competition between the homerooms which has been good to see. They’ve brought in hundreds of dollars, just in the middle school alone, which is so cool.”

Through this project, he hopes the kids learn the importance of helping those who are less fortunate, whether local or global, in whatever way they can.