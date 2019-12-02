This Racine County group plays fetch with lost dogs

“They never knew our family before this,” she continued. “They didn’t have to do this. They could have called it quits after the first couple days.

“But today, after 15 days, they tracked him, found him, and captured him. And they would do the same for any lost dog.”

The tale of how the volunteers eventually cornered and collared Crash is a long one, but it ends with a heroic effort by Avery’s 14-year-old granddaughter Natalie in an abandoned Downtown industrial lot full of old tires on Huron Street.

Crash had picked a lousy time to get away, because early November’s weather was harsh. His ideal weight would be about 60 pounds; he weighed 37 when captured.

But he was home.

Billy

Wilson founded what became Billy’s Posse in spring 2017. “Basically, it started with me seeing that a lost dog named Billy was going up into Cliffside Park … He got away from a dog-sitter,” she said. “He was afraid of men; he bolted from this dog-sitter who was a guy.”

“And I just started posting on Facebook: ‘Hey, can anybody help me?’ … People were posting on Facebook a lot about this dog.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}