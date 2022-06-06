This Racine artist goes dumpster diving to tell stories about consumerism

RACINE — For Maureen Fritchen, art is “just who I am. It takes me places where I wouldn’t go.” Literally. She dumpster dives to find material for her work.

But also figuratively: “it just takes me out of myself,” she said. “Time stands still and you’re just creating. All that other stuff going on in the world, for the most part you’re able to put that aside and it becomes a very quiet, meditative place for me.”

What some people see as trash, Fritchen makes into beautiful art.

She strives to show the impact of consumerism on the environment through her pieces.

She utilizes industrial waste as her principal medium and currently her focus is on repurposing polyethylene foam, a material primarily used in packaging that’s not biodegradable. She was recently selected as a Racine Art Museum 2022 Artist Fellow.

Four $3,000 Artist Fellowships and one $1,500 Emerging Artist Award are presented, which may be used for any expenses that will assist in the development of new work and advance their artistic careers, i.e. equipment and supply purchases, studio rental or travel. The recipients were selected based on quality of artwork submitted. RAM Curator of Exhibitions Lena Vigna said Fritchen’s work captured the jurors’ attention because it is provocative: “Large-scale, colorful and organic in form, but ambiguous.”

“Fritchen’s work is rooted in a conversation about industrial waste, consumption and excess,” Vigna said in a statement. “She is working with disarming, complex concepts but draws viewers in with engaging forms.”

A fan of foam

Fritchen came to Racine 35 years ago. She was born in Chicago and lived in North Brook, Illinois for the first part of her life.

She doesn’t remember a time when she wasn’t pursuing art. She began with pen and ink landscapes, then started examining the micro world.

In sixth grade, she was drawn to photos of organic shapes in National Geographic magazines. She’s always lived near Lake Michigan, but seeing photos of sea creatures opened up a whole new world for her, she said.

“These days we have the internet,” she said. “Back then, there wasn’t much, there were magazines and TV.”

She studied art from 1974-1980 at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Boise State University in Idaho.

Before she started working with foam, she created a series utilizing National Geographic magazines. In just one piece, used 1,800 magazines.

Going back through the magazines as an adult reminded her of her childhood interest. She was still drawn to the sea images and their forms. She was able to reconnect with the color spreads, she said.

For the last 10 years, her art has been focused with reusing material. First it was paper, then wood.

About three years ago, she was using foam for a project with a children’s art camp program at the Wustum Museum. The foam worked so well and she realized how versatile it was, she said. She wanted to do more with it.

She collected a great deal of foam in her studio. Then COVID-19 struck. Art camps were canceled. She decided to pursue the medium herself, started cutting and got carried away.

“I thought it would just be a passing phase, but it has kept my interest,” Fritchen said. “I will stick with it until another material comes my way that prompts me to move on.”

The pink and aqua foam she’s working with can’t be recycled.

“After one use, it ends up in the landfill, so that’s what attracted me originally,” Fritchen said. “It’s very alluring. When people are first drawn to them, they think they are beautiful, then they realize they are made out of petroleum-based material that’s going to be with us for a thousand years. Then they think about it. It prompts other people to consider what we’re using and how we’re using it.”

Her foam work has revolved around microorganisms and sea life. She cuts the foam with scissors, otherwise manipulates the material and secures it with hot glue.

She calls this new body of work “See Foam,” meaning the work is reminiscent of the sea, but it’s also a play on words — y’know: ‘seeing the foam.’

This is her first fellowship with RAM, however she has an extensive list of other shows and exhibitions she’s been a part of. Her work was on display as a part of the “Together Again: Racine Kenosha“ show at the Rita Tallent Picken Center for Arts and Humanities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, from Feb. 8-May 13.

Looking into the future, Fritchen said she wants to keep reaching broader audiences and teach them how to look at items differently, perhaps by reusing them.

“That’s where I’m focused and definitely will be for a while,” Fritchen said, “even if I start adding other materials with the foam.”

