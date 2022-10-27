This Mount Pleasant park is being inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network

If you go

A ceremony for the induction is to be 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Picnic Area 6.

A plaque is to be presented to Racine County Parks staff followed by a "short interpretive hike" showcasing the forest. Both events are open to the public and will take place, rain or shine.

Go to oldgrowthforest.net to learn more about the Old-Growth Forest Network.