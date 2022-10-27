This Mount Pleasant park is being inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network

MOUNT PLEASANT — Sanders Park Hardwoods State Natural Area in Mount Pleasant is to be inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, Racine County announced in a news release Wednesday.
Sanders Park Hardwoods State Natural Area will be the fifth Wisconsin forest to join the Old-Growth Forest Network, and the third this year.
It will join Cathedral Pines in Oconto County, Muskego County Park in Waukesha County, Plum Lake Hemlock Forest State Natural Area in Vilas County and Holmboe Conifer Forest State Natural Area in Oneida County.
The mission of the Old-Growth Forest Network is to connect people with nature by creating a national network of protected, mature, publicly accessible forests. The organization’s goal is to ensure the preservation of at least one forest in every county in the United States that can sustain a forest, estimated to be 2,370 out of a total of 3,140 counties.
OGFN’s program works to identify forests for the network, ensure their protection from logging and connect people to these properties to experience mature and old-growth forests. OGFN also educates about the extraordinary ecological and human wellness benefits of old-growth forests, and speaks out regarding immediate threats to specific ancient forests.
Founded in 2012 by Joan Maloof, OGFN is based in Easton, Maryland, and has dedicated over 170 forests in 32 states.
Sanders Park Hardwoods is a 33-acre designated State Natural Area within Sanders Park and Campground, owned and managed by Racine County Parks. It is located off Wood Road, southeast of the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Wood Road.
Originally purchased by Racine County in 1930, the area was later dedicated to Edwin Sanders, a local biology teacher. Sanders Park Hardwoods was designated a State Natural Area in 1967.
“Sanders Park Hardwoods’ induction into the Old-Growth Forest Network underlines the importance of the work that Racine County, its park staff and various environmental groups around the state and country are engaging in to protect invaluable forest land and other rare habitats,” Racine County Director of Public Works and Development Services Julie Anderson said in a statement. “This unique and valuable natural area lies within a rapidly urbanizing geographic area, yet residents of Racine County have the unique opportunity to experience old-growth forest right in their backyard. Protecting this rare space ensures generations will be able to experience the unique landscape forever.”
Sanders Park, added Nick Sanchez, network manager for OGFN, “is a refuge for biodiversity and we’re honored to help showcase and celebrate this location.”
Natural characteristics
The state natural area consists of two slightly elevated swells, or domed areas, separated by a shallow swale on an ancient terrace of Lake Michigan. A swale is a shady spot or a sunken or marshy place.
Its protected status will allow it to continue to develop complex old-growth characteristics.
“Southern dry-mesic forests” occupy the two swells with basswood, white oak, black walnut, red oak and white ash. An elm-ash forest dominates the swale. The sapling layer is composed of ash, basswood, ironwood and black cherry. While the forest was historically logged, dominant trees are now over 100 years old.
A wildflower guide lists 89 species of flowers and ferns including showy orchids, yellow lady’s-slipper, false mermaid, false Solomon’s seal, Trillium, sharp-lobed hepatica, spring-beauty, wild geranium, blue cohosh and the introduced helleborine orchid.
Ferns of interest are ostrich, rattlesnake, rusty woodsia and ebony spleenwort. Breeding birds include great-crested flycatcher, eastern wood pewee, red-eyed vireo, mourning warbler and indigo bunting.