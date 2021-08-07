This local retired nurse was going to go skiing. Then she remembered her mom's lesson: Get your mammogram

MOUNT PLEASANT — Before Sandy Johnson’s mother died, the two women would make a day out of getting their mammograms together.
They would first see their doctor to get their yearly checkup, leave the office to get some lunch and then spend the rest of their day shopping.
“I lost an aunt and two cousins to breast cancer,” said Johnson. “So, it was important to my mother that we established a routine of getting our mammograms.”
Johnson continued this tradition for years after her mother died. Then, last winter, she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.
Nearly eight months later, Johnson is in recovery and will be recognized as a breast cancer survivor at this year’s Relay for Life of Racine event on Aug. 13.
Life as a nurse
Born and raised in Racine, Johnson raised a family of four children with her husband while working as a nurse for more than 30 years.
The highlights of her career, she said, were seeing new and old patients and families when she worked at hospitals, under physicians’ care and as a school nurse at The Prairie School.
“I enjoyed getting to know my patients and being there for them, supporting their families and helping them get well and return to the most optimum level of health they could be,” she said.
Johnson retired from nursing in 2006 from Prairie, mentioning that her last child graduated from the school in 2005 and she had already lived out a good career.
Even in retirement, Sandra worked as a caregiver at home for roughly eight years after her husband Howard, a radiologist, suffered a stroke in 2012 died in January 2020.
“Caregiving is a difficult task, but also one that I’m glad I was able to provide for him while at home,” said Sandra. “I also had the wonderful help of friends and a caregiver.”
Breast cancer diagnosis
When COVID-19 hit and lockdowns were instated, Sandra Johnson’s appointment for her routine mammogram checkup was postponed.
Dealing with the death of her husband, Johnson and the hospital had rescheduled this routine checkup numerous times.
It wasn’t until Johnson began making plans to go on a ski trip in December 2020 that she decided to rebook her appointment for the last time.
“I made reservations to go skiing,” said Johnson. “Yet, I could hear my mother’s voice in my head saying ‘Get your mammogram before you go, then you won’t be worried about it.’ And so I went.”
Only this time, she would receive an early detected diagnosis for cancer.
By the end of January 2021, Johnson started her treatment with chemotherapy where she received six rounds of chemotherapy every three to four weeks.
Johnson received treatment at the Aurora Cancer Center from January to May, where each session lasted 4-5 hours.
One thing that kept her afloat during this whole process was the support of her friends, family and the nursing staff.
“I have four children and they gave me a support page so I could talk with my friends all over the world during my chemotherapy,” said Johnson. “They would leave great messages and it was something to do while I sat there.”
In addition to the Facebook page, her children also arranged for life-sized cutouts of Johnson’s grandchildren, Brett Favre, Elvis Presley and Roy Rogers.
Johnson said she was not only thankful for the sentiment, but appreciative that others got to see the cutouts in the Aurora Cancer Center lobby.
Relay For Life
On Friday, Johnson will be recognized as an “honorary survivor” for The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Racine event, sponsored by Kohl’s.
According to its website, Relay for Life events are where “communities across the world come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.”
In June 2020, screenings for breast, colon and cervical cancer were down by 29 percent, 36 percent and 35 percent respectively compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to analysis by Epic Health Research Network.
While Johnson is appreciative to be honored at the event, she only has one message to the community.
“I encourage everyone to make a day of getting tested for cancer, especially breast cancer,” she said. “Get together with your girlfriends or your kids and get your mammograms then go out for lunch and spend time together.”