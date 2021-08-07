This local retired nurse was going to go skiing. Then she remembered her mom's lesson: Get your mammogram

MOUNT PLEASANT — Before Sandy Johnson’s mother died, the two women would make a day out of getting their mammograms together.

They would first see their doctor to get their yearly checkup, leave the office to get some lunch and then spend the rest of their day shopping.

“I lost an aunt and two cousins to breast cancer,” said Johnson. “So, it was important to my mother that we established a routine of getting our mammograms.”

Johnson continued this tradition for years after her mother died. Then, last winter, she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

Nearly eight months later, Johnson is in recovery and will be recognized as a breast cancer survivor at this year’s Relay for Life of Racine event on Aug. 13.

Life as a nurse

Born and raised in Racine, Johnson raised a family of four children with her husband while working as a nurse for more than 30 years.

The highlights of her career, she said, were seeing new and old patients and families when she worked at hospitals, under physicians’ care and as a school nurse at The Prairie School.