'THIS IS REAL' physicians say in plea to southeast Wisconsin: 'We can't stop fighting COVID-19'

RACINE — Local physicians are pleading with the public to remember that “COVID-19 is real” and “we can’t stop fighting.”
According to a letter from 11 area doctors, 4,463 people in southeast Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 72 hours, as of Thursday afternoon. At that time 567, people in the region were hospitalized for the disease.
“THIS IS REAL,” the physicians said in the letter. “But this isn’t about numbers. It’s about people. People you know and care about. Your mom. Your dad. Your grandparents. Your husband. Your wife. Your kids. Your partner. Your friends. Your neighbors. Your co-workers.”
a news release accompanying the physicians' plea, including statistics about how bad the pandemic is in southeastern Wisconsin right now
The doctors went on to say that it’s also about protecting health care workers, first responders and other essential workers.
The group of physicians from Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin, Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin, ProHealth Care and Milwaukee’s Community Health Centers acknowledged that the public has developed “COVID fatigue" and that the public is getting mixed messages about what they should do and what works.
They urged residents of southeast Wisconsin to continue the following:
- Wear a mask.
- Wash your hands.
- Watch your distance.
- Get your flu shot.
“We’re seeing much of the COVID spread happening at family gatherings — birthday parties, baby showers and quinceaneras,” said Dr. Pamela Wilson, chief medical officer at Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers in Milwaukee, said in a press release. “It’s difficult to keep these celebrations small and safe, but it’s absolutely necessary to fight this disease.”
As the region continues to break daily records for newly-diagnosed patients, the physicians issued a plea to the public to take the actions they recommend to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.
“Our patients trust us to take care of them when they are sick,” said Dr. Gregrory Brusko, chief medical officer at Ascension Wisconsin. “We’re asking them to trust us when we say: COVID is real and we need you to keep yourself safe, keep us safe and keep our community safe.”
On a statewide level, cases and deaths have been skyrocketing. It took from March until Sept. 20 for the first 100,000 coronavirus cases to be confirmed in the state. In the less than a month-and-a-half since, another 114,000 cases have been confirmed. Those increases have been tied to hospital beds filling up, something that health leaders seem to be just as afraid of as the virus itself.
Deaths similarly have seen a jump. On Sept. 20, 1,242 people in Wisconsin had died after contracting COVID-19. In the days since, another 707 deaths have been reported in the state.
Health leaders have blamed these jumps regulations and guidelines not being followed enough by Wisconsin residents. That's why the City of Racine Health Department, along with the Racine Police Department, have said they will begin "proactive enforcement" of the local health orders that have been in place for months, with fines being threatened against businesses and individuals who refuse to mask up and social distance.
