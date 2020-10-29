'THIS IS REAL' physicians say in plea to southeast Wisconsin: 'We can't stop fighting COVID-19'

Wear a mask.

Wash your hands.

Watch your distance.

Get your flu shot.

“We’re seeing much of the COVID spread happening at family gatherings — birthday parties, baby showers and quinceaneras,” said Dr. Pamela Wilson, chief medical officer at Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers in Milwaukee, said in a press release. “It’s difficult to keep these celebrations small and safe, but it’s absolutely necessary to fight this disease.”

As the region continues to break daily records for newly-diagnosed patients, the physicians issued a plea to the public to take the actions they recommend to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

“Our patients trust us to take care of them when they are sick,” said Dr. Gregrory Brusko, chief medical officer at Ascension Wisconsin. “We’re asking them to trust us when we say: COVID is real and we need you to keep yourself safe, keep us safe and keep our community safe.”