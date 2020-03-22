'This is our income. It’s our way of life:' COVID-19 has widespread impact on businesses

RACINE COUNTY — It is difficult to find a Racine County business that has not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Grocery stores have signs limiting the amount of essentials people can buy, shops everywhere have signs saying they are closed, restaurants have empty tables, and salons and barber shops have been ordered to close.
“It’s terrible, no one is staying here,” H.D. Patel, general manager at the Comfort Inn, 1154 Prairie Drive, Mount Pleasant, said Tuesday.
“This is our income. It’s our way of life,” Tim Abbott, a barber at Booker’s Beauty Salon at 21st Street and Taylor Avenue, said Friday, less than an hour after finding out Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services ordered all barber shops to close indefinitely. “It’s outrageous ... I ain’t never seen anything like this.”
Even before the governor mandated the closing of all buffet and beverage stations, in addition to barber shops and salons, as well as bars and restaurants — except for carryout — Patel said Comfort Inn closed its continental breakfast. The woman who staffs it is a senior citizen, and Patel told her to stay home until this blows over to protect her health.
Belle City Veterinary Hospital, 4701 Spring St., is only one of the veterinary clinics that changed its policies to keep people out of waiting rooms. At Belle City, a sign at the entrance states, “Stop. Please stay in your cars. We will come to you.”
Pets are then brought in by clinic staff members for their evaluation and care, then brought back outside to their owners.
Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center, 3011 90th St., Sturtevant, is among the vet clinics that have adopted the same policy. Clients are asked to call the clinic from inside their cars when they arrive, then wait for a staff member to come and fetch their animal.
Like most restaurants, the Subway at 6050 Washington Ave, and multiple Subway restaurants around the county, are still open for carryout. To ensure the restaurants are clean, Zoey Galarza, the general manager, has an alarm that goes off every 30 minutes, telling staff to sanitize the restaurant. That involves wiping down every area that a person might have touched, the door handle, chairs, tables, the counter, the bathroom and even chip bags that someone might have touched.
Personal services hit hard
Hair-cutting and massage therapy were among the professions hit by coronavirus fears even before Evers ordered them closed.
For example, Plaza Barber Stylists at Elmwood Plaza, 3701 Durand Ave., closed at 2 p.m. Friday until further notice. Business had been down by about half since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, said stylist Diane Tinker.
Robin Mills closed her business, Restore Yourself Massage Therapy, 6012 Washington Ave., on Wednesday. “I was losing many appointments anyway,” she said.
Financially, Mills said, “I’m prepared for a little while, but it will be a hardship.”
Abbott added: “It’s been slow all week because everybody been in quarantine.”
Twenty Twenty Family Vision Center, 10351 Washington Ave, started out open for appointments this past week, but when customers tried on a pair of glasses they were instructed not to put them back on the shelf. They must be set aside to be sterilized, business owner Meg Richardson explained as she sat by her computer, marking off every other appointment spot in her calendar so there is extra time to sanitize between each client. Also, toys for visiting children had to be put away.
Later in the week, the business’ voicemail said it was not accepting eye appointments as of Wednesday in accordance with recommendations from the American Optometric Association.
With the Racine Public Library closed, one store that perhaps has not been hit as hard as others is Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2710 S. Green Bay Road. Thursday evening, a young woman at the checkout counter was asked if people have been staying away from the bookstore.
“Not at all,” she replied.
Adam Rogan contributed to this report.