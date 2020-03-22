'This is our income. It’s our way of life:' COVID-19 has widespread impact on businesses

For example, Plaza Barber Stylists at Elmwood Plaza, 3701 Durand Ave., closed at 2 p.m. Friday until further notice. Business had been down by about half since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, said stylist Diane Tinker.

Robin Mills closed her business, Restore Yourself Massage Therapy, 6012 Washington Ave., on Wednesday. “I was losing many appointments anyway,” she said.

Financially, Mills said, “I’m prepared for a little while, but it will be a hardship.”

Abbott added: “It’s been slow all week because everybody been in quarantine.”

Twenty Twenty Family Vision Center, 10351 Washington Ave, started out open for appointments this past week, but when customers tried on a pair of glasses they were instructed not to put them back on the shelf. They must be set aside to be sterilized, business owner Meg Richardson explained as she sat by her computer, marking off every other appointment spot in her calendar so there is extra time to sanitize between each client. Also, toys for visiting children had to be put away.

Later in the week, the business’ voicemail said it was not accepting eye appointments as of Wednesday in accordance with recommendations from the American Optometric Association.