'This is not just about me,' says Veteran of the Year, Richard 'Dick' Vallin

YORKVILLE — You don’t have to worry about the Veteran of the Year award going to Richard “Dick” Vallin’s head.

“I’m deeply honored to accept this on behalf of all the veterans and everybody here,” said Vallin, a Racine native, who completed three combat tours of duty in Vietnam. “This is not just about me. This is about the troops.”

Vallin was one of 20 veterans from Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District recognized by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., on Thursday at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office substation on Washington Avenue. Steil stated in his opening remarks that over 45,000 veterans call the Wisconsin 1st District home.

Vallin served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years where he said he learned one of the rules he’s lived by every since.

“Take care of the troops,” he said. “Because they’re what makes it go — not the top, but everybody on board the ship.”

Vallin said the greatest honor in his post-military career was when he was appointed by the assistant secretary of defense to serve as the Wisconsin state chairman of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve organization for three years. One of the biggest hurdles he had to tackle was to encourage employers to hire veterans.