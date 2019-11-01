RACINE — Ghosts and ghouls had to bundle up tight on Thursday, at least in the municipalities that decided to keep Halloween trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.
According to Taylor Patterson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan, on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, Racine County received less than a half-inch of rain, followed by about an inch to an-inch-and-a-half of snow going into Thursday.
Heavier snow started falling by midday, prompting a few municipalities to reschedule trick-or-treating, including the City and Town of Burlington, Caledonia and Mount Pleasant.
As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, the heavy snow was wrapping up and skies were expected to clear around 4 p.m. With the clear skies, the temperatures were expected to drop down to 20-22 degrees Fahrenheit near Lake Michigan and down to 18-19 degrees farther west, though Patterson stated that the wind was expected to die down as well.
In total, the county was expected to receive around 2- to 4-inches of snow, with about an inch less on the eastern end of the county near Lake Michigan.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this is the first year in which at least 1 inch snowfall was recorded on Oct. 31 since records started being collected in 1893.
Public Works prepared
Racine Department of Public Works Commissioner John Rooney said the snow wasn’t heavy enough to warrant plowing. Instead his crews had been out since early on Thursday salting the main roads, which he anticipated they would continue doing well after the snow stopped.
“We want to make sure nothing freezes overnight,” said Rooney. “It’s exciting, it’s the first snowfall of the year but this is something we prepare for.”
“It looks like February, but in fact it’s only October,” remarked Peter Riggs, City of Burlington public works director.
“We were ready,” he said, both the staff and equipment, and began plowing at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Complicating plowing operations somewhat in Burlington, Riggs said, was the fact that there were still some leaf piles in the streets, so DPW had to decide whether to plow through those, pushing leaves onto parkways, or plow around them.
“We decided to plow around the piles when we can,” he said, knowing that either choice would create some dissatisfaction among residents.
Saturday trick-or-treating
The following communities rescheduled their trick-or-treating for Saturday:
- City and Town of Burlington, 1-3 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant, 5-7 p.m.
- Caledonia, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sturtevant, 5-7 p.m. with the South Park bonfire scheduled for 7 p.m.
- City of Kenosha and village and Town of Somers: 1-4 p.m.
Snow on Halloween?
Racine has never had snow on Halloween before.
