'This is everything': Parents see their seniors graduate from high school in person at Hammes Field

MOUNT PLEASANT — One year later, families are saying goodbye to drive-by ceremonies and are welcoming themselves back onto aluminum bleachers to watch their loved ones cross the stage at in-person high school graduations.
“It feels crazy to graduate,” said graduating senior Kayla To at the ceremony for Horlick High School on Thursday. “It’s a great accomplishment, seeing all four years of my hard work to finally get here.”
Horlick’s ceremony was held Thursday night at Hammes Field, adjacent to Case High School. Case held its ceremony there on Friday night; Park followed suit on Saturday afternoon.
Prinicipal Angela Apmann addressed the class, announcing students had collectively received over $2 million in scholarships and offering words of advice as they enter post-grad life.
“When you’re deciding on next steps, next jobs, next careers and further education, you should rather find the purpose than a job or career,” Apmann said. “Purpose crosses discipline. Purpose is an essential element of you.”
Before the commencement continued, she humorously told students the secret to starting their young adult lives: “Make sure you stay in your parent’s wireless plans as long as you possible can because those are expensive.”
Students received heartwarming speeches from co-valedictorians Elizabeth Hanstedt and Anthony Pitrof, where they addressed the realities of many sleepless nights, the accomplishments of their peers, and the perseverance and adaption to the pandemic.
“I think Winnie the Pooh best describes my thoughts today and he says, ‘How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,’ “ Handstedt said.
Then students lined up and prepared to walk center stage.
As each student’s name was called, families shouted, “That’s my baby!” “We’re so proud of you!” and passionately stomped their feet on the bleachers to create drum rolls.
“This means everything to me see my daughter graduate,” said Felicia Walker, parent of senior Ashley Wilson. “Some times were rough, but this is everything.”
Fellow graduating student Melissa Sanchez echoed this sentiment: “Well, it was really hard for me to catch back up on everything because I messed up a while back. But it was all worth it in the end.”
Park graduation
Park High School’s graduation was held at 3 p.m. Saturday. Despite the first 90-degree weather of the year, families and supporters were all smiles to support their graduating seniors.
Patricia Patton, whose two grandchildren graduated, said “it feels amazing” to watch the stage in person.
Could she pinpoint a moment she was proudest of her grandchildren throughout their years? “Every single one,” Patton said. “They worked so hard.”
Salutorian Andrew Lawson, a recipient of the Park Senior Science Award for the 2020-21 school year, delivered the welcome address.
Lawson’s address focused on the graduating class’s resilience despite the pandemic.
“(This year) tested every one of us, although in different ways. Some of us lost people we loved, some lived with the fear that they would, others struggled, and others thrived,” Lawson said. “It’s clear that our years at high school have been like no other. But that’s what makes our class special.”
Alexis Betker and Elisabeth Greulich were co-valedictorians and both delivered messages to their fellow seniors.
Betker, a fourth-generation Panther, shared how blue and orange — Park’s school colors — have always been in her blood and that her parents are both educators at Park. She thanked the faculty at Park.
“We thank you for your dedication to our development and pushing us to be well-rounded to our families. Your love and unwavering support has allowed us to grow and I thank you for your influence,” Betker said.
Greulich’s speech mentioned how she admired her fellow classmates for their continued ambition and dedication during the year of virtual learning.
“I would see on the Park Facebook page that one of my classmates committed to a college to play football ... or gotten an ROTC scholarship, or was playing amazing in an esports tournament, or National Honor Society was holding a virtual meeting, or any pictures that show that my classmates were continuing to get involved in sports or clubs,” Greulich said.