'This is everything': Parents see their seniors graduate from high school in person at Hammes Field

Students received heartwarming speeches from co-valedictorians Elizabeth Hanstedt and Anthony Pitrof, where they addressed the realities of many sleepless nights, the accomplishments of their peers, and the perseverance and adaption to the pandemic.

“I think Winnie the Pooh best describes my thoughts today and he says, ‘How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,’ “ Handstedt said.

Then students lined up and prepared to walk center stage.

As each student’s name was called, families shouted, “That’s my baby!” “We’re so proud of you!” and passionately stomped their feet on the bleachers to create drum rolls.

“This means everything to me see my daughter graduate,” said Felicia Walker, parent of senior Ashley Wilson. “Some times were rough, but this is everything.”

Fellow graduating student Melissa Sanchez echoed this sentiment: “Well, it was really hard for me to catch back up on everything because I messed up a while back. But it was all worth it in the end.”

Park graduation