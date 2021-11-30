This holiday season, if you see it, you should buy it | Racine area's small businesses have your back

The weather outside may soon be frightful, but holiday shopping should remain delightful this year if shoppers remember to head to local businesses to complete their lists.

Retailers are advising shoppers to “buy it when you see it” as stores continue to struggle to keep shelves fully stocked. The global supply chain has been hit by problems like factory closures due to COVID-19 surges, a lack of shipping containers, backups at ports and warehouses, and a shortage of truckers.

Though local, small businesses aren’t immune from these problems — they sometimes have to spend more to solve them in comparison to big-box competitors — they are still urging customers to shop early and visit them if they’re worried about holiday shopping.

Jane’s Hallmark, 5630 Washington Ave., for example, was stocked with full shelves of gifts, ornaments and cards when a reporter visited in early November.

The only issue the store has been facing is getting pre-ordered ornaments on time, which customers — who purchased ornaments in the summer — have been understanding of.

“But the other product, I mean, we’re filled with beautiful stuff,” said Liz Lewis, manager. “We’re very well stocked here.”

Toys for kids

Sisters Sue Brinkman and Julie Pietkivitch were getting some early shopping done at Hallmark. The sisters’ holiday traditions were done earlier this year; they had already picked names for their loved ones’ gift exchange.

“We’re not overly concerned,” said Pietkivitch of the holiday shopping craze and the fear that stuff may run out. The two do a mix of online and in-person shopping depending on what product is available where.

What they would be worried about, though, is if they had young kids to shop for, they said.

“It’d be different if we were buying for kids,” said Brinkman.

“Kids toys go fast,” Pietkivitch added.

Quote "It's hard because I'm sitting on more inventory than I normally would be right now. But it was, I think, necessary in order to provide the good selection of toys needed for the holiday season." Michelle Schimian, owner of the RG Natural Babies toy store

Fill shelves now, figure it out later

Michelle Schimian — owner of RG Natural Babies, a toy store in Downtown Racine — said she ordered popular items as early as late summer to prepare for the holiday season. Normally, she would wait to order popular items until fall.

“It’s hard because I’m sitting on more inventory than I normally would be right now,” Schimian said. “But it was, I think, necessary in order to provide the good selection of toys needed for the holiday season.”

However, toys with higher demand — such as pop-its or toy foods, Schimian observed — will still be somewhat tricky to obtain. “There was a specific item (a customer) was asking me about … it might be until January that I can reorder it,” she said.

To expedite shipping on certain toys, Schimian said she has had to pay extra to fly things over. The downside to that, she pointed out, was that she had to pay extra for the same amount of inventory.

Quote "I think every customer that leaves here is walking away pretty happy." Liz Lewis, Jane's Hallmark manager

Twin Dragon Games, 500 Wisconsin Ave., is one of the few places in southeastern Wisconsin where shoppers can get their hands on reasonably (if not retail) priced trading card game product, such as Pokémon, which has been a victim of scalping during the pandemic.

Pokémon product comes in limited supply and is quickly bought up at big-box stores, often only to be resold at higher prices. To combat this, owners Dan and Christine Padilla have set firm limits on how much each customer can buy of each product in order to uphold a value of theirs: making sure families have access to it.

“We’re in a ‘scalper market’ and it doesn’t help out (the customers) who have passion or sentimental value towards the products,” Dan said in a phone interview. “Our priority is making sure parents, grandparents and even kids get the Pokémon product they want.”

Holiday products

Milaeger’s on Douglas Avenue boasted a large collection of holiday trees, which were in short supply when a Journal Times reporter visited late October.

“We are fully stocked. We cannot hardly get another piece of merchandise in the store,” said Kristine Reisdorf, owner of Milaeger’s. “We’re probably the only (store in the area) that has 90 trees on display.”

The trees, which are designed by Reisdorf herself, are limited quantity and they tend to sell out “earlier than we’d like them to.”

Milaeger’s is only seeing a slight shortage in the clothing department. In the past, the store has been able to special order items in sizes that are out of stock but customers need. “Reordering is next to near impossible,” said Kara Kading, a manager at Milaeger’s.

“We’re finding more and more that the vendor doesn’t have any inventory … so we’ve learned to keep a steady flow of merchandise,” Kading said. “When you’re shopping in the (clothing) department, if you see it and you like it, you should buy it.”

Lewis, too, practices what she preaches to customers. Adding that she doesn’t buy anything she doesn’t fully like. “When I go shopping, I’m not going to think twice. I’m gonna purchase it and be done.”

Shopping small

Despite bumps in the supply chain, local business owners are reminding shoppers that their stores are there for them during the holidays in ways that big-box retailers can’t be.

The team at Hallmark, for example, circumvents certain product shortages by helping customers pick out other gift options. “I think every customer that leaves here is walking away pretty happy,” Lewis said.

What separates small businesses from big-box stores, especially in the holiday season, is that small businesses have a personal touch, Dan said. “When you’re shopping small, you’re helping the business and their staff, and they’re helping you create memories.”

“Our goal is to try and give (customers) something to make them happy,” Reisdorf said. “So many people come in here and say, ‘I just came here to feel good.’ And that’s why so many people come and buy decorations, gifts … to make memories.”

Schimian’s message for shoppers is to be patient with small businesses who are working hard to make sure their shelves are full. “We work really hard, tireless hours … Any support we can get for our businesses is appreciated.”

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

