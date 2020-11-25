This County Board supervisor tested negative for COVID four times. Then she caught it

RACINE — Melissa Kaprelian-Becker tested negative for COVID-19 four times over the past eight months. As an employee of the Kenosha Community Health Center, she’s well aware of the danger the pandemic presents.

“It really isn’t anything to mess with,” she told her fellow Racine County Board supervisors during a hybrid virtual/in-person meeting Tuesday night.

But then, about two weeks ago, the District 4 supervisor (representing Racine's north side) started feeling sick. She normally gets migraines a couple times a month, but these headaches were different, “like a vice grip on your temples.”

Kaprelian-Becker got a COVID test on Nov. 12 at the locally owned pharmacy Modern Apothecary in Kenosha. Five days later, an agonizingly long wait, her results came back. She tested positive.

She works from home and rarely goes shopping even for groceries, but still managed to catch it one way or another. “It’s really a big question on how I got it,” she said.