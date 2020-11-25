This County Board supervisor tested negative for COVID four times. Then she caught it

RACINE — Melissa Kaprelian-Becker tested negative for COVID-19 four times over the past eight months. As an employee of the Kenosha Community Health Center, she’s well aware of the danger the pandemic presents.
“It really isn’t anything to mess with,” she told her fellow Racine County Board supervisors during a hybrid virtual/in-person meeting Tuesday night.
But then, about two weeks ago, the District 4 supervisor (representing Racine's north side) started feeling sick. She normally gets migraines a couple times a month, but these headaches were different, “like a vice grip on your temples.”
Kaprelian-Becker got a COVID test on Nov. 12 at the locally owned pharmacy Modern Apothecary in Kenosha. Five days later, an agonizingly long wait, her results came back. She tested positive.
She works from home and rarely goes shopping even for groceries, but still managed to catch it one way or another. “It’s really a big question on how I got it,” she said.
Kaprelian-Becker is an example of how testing negative is not a sign that you can go out without fear of spreading the coronavirus, since it could be contracted at pretty much anytime you interact with another person. The test result could have been a false-negative — which happens anywhere between 2% and 33% of the time, according to one Spanish study.
“We should not be having contact with other human beings that we do not live with,” Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said on Nov. 5. “A negative test isn’t a ticket to meet up with friends. It is a snapshot in time.”
Kaprelian-Becker spent the next week-plus at home dealing with the vice-grip headache, some congestion, fatigue, completely losing her sense of smell and “the deepest body aches I could possibly describe,” she said.
Out of the woods, but still not feeling great
Support Local Journalism
By Saturday, she was told she was no longer contagious. But she was still feeling ill.
Many people who survive COVID-19 end up suffering from ongoing symptoms, although the federal government does not have solid estimates of what percentage of COVID-19 survivors suffer long-term illnesses or permanent damage.
Kaprelian-Becker estimates her sense of smell is only 15% returned. The fatigue and aches haven’t gone away entirely either.
Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin earlier this month set up a clinic at 8020 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek specifically for patients suffering lingering COVID-19 symptoms.
Catching COVID as a single mom
One of the biggest problems posed for Kaprelian-Becker — other than the fear she would end up struggling to breathe, the most dangerous COVID symptom she fortunately avoided — was taking care of her kids. Her 19-year-old son could stay socially distanced in his room. But her 7-year-old needed looking after.
“As a single mom, that’s a very scary thing,” she said, referring to not being able to take care of her child as she battled the virus. The familial crisis was averted when the 7-year-old’s father was able to take care of him for a couple weeks, a luxury not available to all single mothers.
Of the pandemic as a whole, particularly in the holiday season, Kaprelian-Becker said “We really should really take this seriously.”
David Wahlberg of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.