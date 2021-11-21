Thirty new businesses have joined Downtown Racine this year, with more prospects on the way

RACINE — After seeing only 10 businesses open their doors in Downtown Racine in 2020, the area has bounced back this year with a record-breaking 30 new storefronts, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And with more than a month to go, Downtown Racine Corp. Executive Director Kelly Kruse is still fielding calls, writing grants and taking other steps to recruit more potential newcomers. “It’s pretty, pretty incredible,” she said.

The DRC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources and hosting events for businesses in the Downtown district. Most recently, it hosted events like the holiday parade and tree lighting, the Beer and Bacon Walk inviting attendees to try craft brews and bacon-infused bites, and the Candy Crawl trick-or-treat event for Halloween.

Most new businesses opening this year are service-based, like beauty parlors and some office spaces, with a few restaurants and retailers.

New businesses downtown Mexico Lindo, 600 6th St.

Social on Sixth, 324 6th St.

Classic Violins Woodwind and Brass, 403 Main St

Taste of Soul 262, 501 6th St.

Gabi Prince Real Estate Group, 600 6th St.

Brit’s BouChic, 313 Main St.

The FX Bar, 304 Main St. upper (above Tangles)

Lanie's Lashes, 214 3rd St.

Raw Silk Hair Salon, 523 Wisconsin Avenue

Littleport Brewing, 3rd St

Rise Up 307 Main St.

Gamestersbay, LLC, 223 6th St.

Cake Pop and Roll, 223 6th St.

Treebarn LLC, 610 Main St. #108

Urban Lidz, 334 Main St.

Beautifully Inspired Aesthetics, 422 Main St.

Glam by Nish, 333 Main St.

Monument Property Management LLC, 524 Monument Square #108

Supportive Hands Personal Care Services, 212 4th St. #6

Luxe Lounge, 607 6th St.

Coveredcare, 408 Main St.

Inmoxicated LLC, 329 Main St.

Balanced Vision Wellness Boutique LLC, 500 Wisconsin Avenue

Bestie's Boutique, 612 Main St.

A Mother’s Love, LLC, 524 Main St. #20

Contempo Financial, 610 Main Street, #410

Lamour Galleria Events LLC, 500 Wisconsin Avenue

Barker Firearms & Training LLC, 524 Main St. #303

Recon Relocation General Contractor Inc., 212 4th St.

Elegant Beauty and Brows, 524 Monument Square #104

The Unique Experience Salon, 212 Sixth St.

Regal Society Lifestyle, 302 Main St.

The spike in new businesses is record-breaking for the organization. In 2019, before the pandemic, the DRC welcomed 24 new businesses, so the drop down to 10 was unexpected in the year COVID-19 hit.

“Everybody just sort of froze, like a deer in headlights,” Kruse said of the initial stages of the pandemic.

“Coming out of COVID, Downtown Racine remained resilient, even in 2020,” she said.

Kruse said the increase in new businesses may also be the result of people realizing they would like to work for themselves, possibly after being laid off from a longtime job.

“People are taking work into their own hands by starting that small business they always dreamed of,” she said.

Grant opportunities provided in the state this year — such as the Main Street Bounceback Grants announced in August — have also allowed businesses to spring forward.

The Main Street Bounceback program offers $10,000 grants to new and existing businesses, as well as nonprofits, that are considering moving into vacant commercial spaces in Wisconsin.

“They can cover rent with that, merchandise, whatever to get their feet on the ground (with) how fragile the first year of a small business can be. And then in addition, it’s filling up our Downtown,” Kruse said.

