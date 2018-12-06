RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s I-94 North-South project team has announced a traffic shift and reopening of a lane of traffic on northbound I-94 in part of Racine and Kenosha counties.
The completion of the new pavement and structures will allow northbound traffic to be shifted and a third lane to be reopened. The reopened lane will be in the south segment of the overall project.
The crews were set to use a full freeway shut down of the northbound lanes of traffic between Highway 142 in Kenosha and Seven Mile Road in Caledonia beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and wrapping up by 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
Traffic was then set to be moved onto the new northbound pavement. The ramps along this portion of the project will be opened at a later date.
The third lane between Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant and Highway G in caledonia is expected to be reopened a week later, depending on weather.
