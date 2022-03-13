Third-generation owner of Bendtsen's Bakery remembered for humor, help, generosity

RACINE — Depending on how you knew him, Bendt Laurits Bendtsen Jr. could’ve been Ben, Ben Jr., Benny, Benji Jr., or Mr. B. to you. But most people knew him as Benny.

Benny, third-generation owner of Bendtsen’s Bakery from 1993 to 2016, died Feb. 13 of liver and kidney complications. He was 66.

Friends and family are remembering him as helpful, generous and funny.

“Benny was quite a character and will be missed deeply,” Gene Despins wrote on the bakery's Facebook page.

“Ben was one of my favorite dudes. An original and the corner is a bit empty without him. RIP brother,” wrote Jack LeRose.

A good athlete

The lifelong Racine resident always wanted to be a baker and started young at the family business, washing pans at the age of 12. He graduated from Park High School in 1974.

His former wife of 18 years, Cynthia Bendtsen, current manager of the bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., remained friends with Benny and stayed with the family business even after the divorce.

Benny and Cynthia’s son, Bendt Bendtsen III, now owns the business.

Benny was never interested in obtaining a college education or seriously pursuing a career as a professional bowler, despite his impressive skills in the sport.

Cynthia recalled traveling with her former husband to Milwaukee so he could compete on the "Bowling With the Champs" television program.

He enjoyed all sports and Cynthia described him as an “all-around good sportsman” and a “good athlete.” His favorites besides bowling were golf and softball. Cynthia said he was well known for his left-handed softball pitching.

He enjoyed golfing all his life. When he was younger, his grandmother would give him a quarter to play. He became a member of the Racine Country Club as soon as he could afford it.

A hard-working baker

He was very proud of the kringles and the way the bakery made them. He would often announce to others around the country that he was a kringle baker, spreading the word about the pastry.

Cynthia recalled that when he was the owner, Benny started everything up in the morning, maintained the building and trained new employees.

“He did everything. When you’re a small-business owner, you do everything,” Cynthia said.

At the bakery, he was known to be hard-working.

“He tried to teach people how to always make every step count,” Cynthia said. “You just don’t walk around not picking up something, not doing something. He instilled good work ethic and expected it from people.”

He brought a certain kind of energy to the bakery as well. He had a great sense of humor. He created an atmosphere where people enjoyed working, Cynthia said.

“Sometimes if you didn’t go fast enough, he took over,” Cynthia said with a laugh. “He expected you to work as hard as he did.”

Benny was known for “gut-wrenching laughter” between himself and his father, Cynthia said.

“There was a lot of laughing and a lot of fun,” Cynthia said. “They liked that.”

Benny retired six years ago because he no longer had the energy for the demands of the job, Cynthia said.

“He got burnt out because he just wanted to move on,” Cynthia said. “But he wished he stayed on a little longer because he didn’t have enough to keep him busy.”

In the last several years, his family and friends didn’t know just how long he was suffering with liver and kidney problems.

“He didn’t act like he was sick. He never admitted to anything, so we didn’t know how sick he was,” Cynthia said.

Lending a helping hand

Benny was “not a typical man” and he wasn’t quiet, Cynthia said. He loved being in the middle of everything and loved to chat.

He was very helpful to those who he cared about. He took care of his mother when she was sick, he took his friend to doctor appointments and he’d help people with issues they were having at their home.

“He was always there to lend a hand,” Cynthia said. “He really felt good about helping people, if they really needed anything. He took care of everybody but himself.”

He got along with everybody, Cynthia said, including her family, friends from as far back as junior high school and employees and customers at the bakery.

David Kamm was one of the junior high school friends; in a Facebook comment, he expressed his condolences and described Benny as “a truly great guy” and one of his very close friends.

Jo Tradewell Christensen also gave her condolences. She said she has great memories with Benny, as she worked at the bakery while she was in high school in the 1960s.

“Loved your whole family!” she wrote.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.