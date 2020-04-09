Third death reported in Racine County;

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — The death count for the coronavirus is now up to three in the county after the Central Racine County Health Department reported the second death within its jurisdiction Thursday afternoon. The person who died was a woman in her 90s, CRCHD reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in Racine County rose to 98 Thursday, up from 84 the day prior.

Forty-six of the confirmed cases are in the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction, which also includes the villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park. All of the remaining cases, including the woman whose death was reported Thursday, are in the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.

The number of deaths so far in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19 topped 100 today, with a total of 111 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Department of Health Services reported. The number of deaths is now up to at least 112, since Racine County had not yet announced its third death when DHS issued its daily report.

That means at least 13 people across the state died from COVID-19 between Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday. Eleven of those were in Milwaukee County, the area with the largest outbreak in the state.