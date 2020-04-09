Third death reported from COVID-19 in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — The death count for the coronavirus is now up to three in the county after the Central Racine County Health Department reported the second death within its jurisdiction Thursday afternoon. The person who died was a woman in her 90s, CRCHD reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in Racine County rose to 98 Thursday, up from 84 the day prior.
Forty-six of the confirmed cases are in the City of Racine Health Department's jurisdiction, which also includes the villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park. All of the remaining cases, including the woman whose death was reported Thursday, are in the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.
The number of deaths so far in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19 topped 100 today, with a total of 111 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Department of Health Services reported. The number of deaths is now up to at least 112, since Racine County had not yet announced its third death when DHS issued its daily report.
That means at least 13 people across the state died from COVID-19 between Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday. Eleven of those were in Milwaukee County, the area with the largest outbreak in the state.
According to new data, there are a total of 2,885 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 129 from Wednesday.
Thursday marked the 15th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100, but no single day has seen an increase of more than 200.
Health experts say that this steady but not exponential increase is a sign for hope that Wisconsin's health care system won't be overmatched by patients, but also note that the curve has not been flattened.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 843 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 29% of the total confirmed cases.
A total of 31,424 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.
Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 135 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 28 in Walworth County; 184 in Waukesha County; and 1,484 in Milwaukee County.
There have been 65 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number of all the state’s 72 counties.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.