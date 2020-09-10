Third annual Franksville Food Truck Festival is two days away (this year with social distancing!)

FRANKSVILLE — The Franksville Food Truck Festival is still on, even as festivals and fairs and baseball games and family events have been canceled throughout the year.
The third annual two-day festival will start from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, with about 20 food trucks available each day at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, a.k.a. Franksville Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave.
Franksville Craft Beer Garden co-owner Molly Michel said that the Franksville Craft Beer Garden has tripled the number of tables it has set up and the park contains “over 300,000 square feet to spread out,” allowing social distancing to still be maintained, while patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Staff also wears personal protective equipment and disposable cups are used.
Missing out on baseball at Miller Park? Well, the Famous Racing Sausages will be making appearances too, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“That’s a pretty big deal,” Michel said. “We haven’t had any festivals and fairs this year … There’s still an ability to do this safely.”
In addition to craft beer, other drinks like White Claw hard seltzers and wine are available for purchase. A free mini-golf course will be set up for the festival.
Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, a Beer Yoga class will be held. Cost for that class is $10 and includes a beer.
Food truck lineup
- (Saturday Only)
- (Friday Only)
- (Friday Only)
- (Friday Only)
- Mrnak Meats & Eats
- (Saturday Only)
- (Saturday Only)
*Food truck lineup is subject to change
Music lineup
6 p.m. Friday — Road Crew (country cover band)
2 p.m. Saturday — Brian Daniels Duo (local acoustic rock band)
6 p.m. Saturday — Landline MKE (alternative rock cover band)
