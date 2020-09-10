Third annual Franksville Food Truck Festival is two days away (this year with social distancing!)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FRANKSVILLE — The Franksville Food Truck Festival is still on, even as festivals and fairs and baseball games and family events have been canceled throughout the year.

The third annual two-day festival will start from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, with about 20 food trucks available each day at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, a.k.a. Franksville Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

Franksville Craft Beer Garden co-owner Molly Michel said that the Franksville Craft Beer Garden has tripled the number of tables it has set up and the park contains “over 300,000 square feet to spread out,” allowing social distancing to still be maintained, while patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Staff also wears personal protective equipment and disposable cups are used.

Missing out on baseball at Miller Park? Well, the Famous Racing Sausages will be making appearances too, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

“That’s a pretty big deal,” Michel said. “We haven’t had any festivals and fairs this year … There’s still an ability to do this safely.”