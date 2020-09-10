 Skip to main content
Third annual Franksville Food Truck Festival is two days away (this year with social distancing!)
FRANKSVILLE

Third annual Franksville Food Truck Festival is two days away (this year with social distancing!)

Food Truck Fest

Ruth Teeter, right, and her granddaughter Iris Knapp get some cheese curds at the Marco Pollo food truck of Milwaukee during the inaugural Franksville Food Truck Fest on Sept. 7, 2018. This Friday, the third annual Franksville Food Truck Fest will kick off.

 Journal Times file photo

FRANKSVILLE — The Franksville Food Truck Festival is still on, even as festivals and fairs and baseball games and family events have been canceled throughout the year.

The third annual two-day festival will start from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, with about 20 food trucks available each day at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, a.k.a. Franksville Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

Franksville Craft Beer Garden co-owner Molly Michel said that the Franksville Craft Beer Garden has tripled the number of tables it has set up and the park contains “over 300,000 square feet to spread out,” allowing social distancing to still be maintained, while patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Staff also wears personal protective equipment and disposable cups are used.

Missing out on baseball at Miller Park? Well, the Famous Racing Sausages will be making appearances too, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Molly Michel

“That’s a pretty big deal,” Michel said. “We haven’t had any festivals and fairs this year … There’s still an ability to do this safely.”

In addition to craft beer, other drinks like White Claw hard seltzers and wine are available for purchase. A free mini-golf course will be set up for the festival.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, a Beer Yoga class will be held. Cost for that class is $10 and includes a beer.

Food truck lineup

A & A Cafe

All About Tacos

Better Together Cafe

CC’s Classic Corn

Clean Cruisine

Fork N Fry Poutine

  • (Saturday Only)

Frankie’s Restaurant & Catering

Hidden Kitchen MKE

  • (Friday Only)

It’s Just Nuts

  • (Friday Only)

La Taquiza Guadalajara

Meat on the Street

Milk Can Hamburgers

  • (Friday Only)
  • Mrnak Meats & Eats

Mr. Greens

Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese

Pico’s Taco Truck

Pig Tailz

Pine Acres Popcorn & Waffle Dogs

Roll MKE

Rollin’ Smoke

Rose Mob Grill

  • (Saturday Only)

The Fatty Patty MKE

  • (Saturday Only)

Tots on the Street

Yogi’s Pud’n

*Food truck lineup is subject to change

Music lineup

6 p.m. Friday — Road Crew (country cover band)

2 p.m. Saturday — Brian Daniels Duo (local acoustic rock band)

6 p.m. Saturday — Landline MKE (alternative rock cover band)

