They watched Dad grow his small Racine business. Now, Jeff Vlasak is passing the torch to his sons

Both sons, however, were there to help Jeff do small things, from opening cartons, cleaning up or organizing materials.

“As time went on, as they grew, they took on more responsibilities,” Jeff said, adding Matt and Jimmy have been working hard for Budget Blinds throughout their lives.

Sally Vlasak, Jeff’s wife and the mom of the family, also co-owned the business before the two sons took over.

Though Sally and Jeff are stepping back, Jeff said they don’t like to use the word “retiring.”

“We’re helping them part time during the transition,” Jeff said. “As parents, it’s exciting to sit back and watch them (our sons) take over.”

Plans for expansion

The Vlasaks assured their quality of service will remain the same with the new ownership.

“I’ve got 100% confidence in Matt and Jim,” Jeff said, adding the two will work hard to maintain Budget Blinds’ positive reputation in the area.

“It’s cool seeing the respect people have of him (my dad), and I plan on picking up right where he left off,” Matt said.