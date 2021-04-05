They watched Dad grow his small Racine business. Now, Jeff Vlasak is passing the torch to his sons

RACINE — Matt Vlasak started working young.
It wasn’t necessarily because he had to, either. It was because he wanted to.
When asked what motivated him, there was one main reason he gave: “My father,” he said.
“Seeing Dad work the corporate world, and wanting to get outside of that to make something for his family, it set fire in me,” said Vlasak, 31.
Vlasak’s father, Jeff, has owned Budget Blinds, 5407 Spring St., Racine, since it opened 19 years ago. Budget Blinds offers window covering options at affordable pricing.
Now, Jeff is passing the torch to Matt, who purchased the business at the beginning of the year and is the new owner alongside his brother, Jimmy.
“It’s a great feeling having it, just seeing what he (my dad) built up and how much our family cares about the business and the community,” Matt said.
Family involvement
When the business opened 19 years ago, it was out of the Vlasaks’ home. Jeff called it a “one-man show.”
Both sons, however, were there to help Jeff do small things, from opening cartons, cleaning up or organizing materials.
“As time went on, as they grew, they took on more responsibilities,” Jeff said, adding Matt and Jimmy have been working hard for Budget Blinds throughout their lives.
Sally Vlasak, Jeff’s wife and the mom of the family, also co-owned the business before the two sons took over.
Though Sally and Jeff are stepping back, Jeff said they don’t like to use the word “retiring.”
“We’re helping them part time during the transition,” Jeff said. “As parents, it’s exciting to sit back and watch them (our sons) take over.”
Plans for expansion
The Vlasaks assured their quality of service will remain the same with the new ownership.
“I’ve got 100% confidence in Matt and Jim,” Jeff said, adding the two will work hard to maintain Budget Blinds’ positive reputation in the area.
“It’s cool seeing the respect people have of him (my dad), and I plan on picking up right where he left off,” Matt said.
Matt said he has plans to expand the business and the franchises the family owns. At the moment, the Vlasaks own the Budget Blinds locations in Racine, Kenosha, Franklin, South Milwaukee and Oak Creek.
“We’d like to expand the size of our business overall, build a strong base for our employees, and make sure it stays a team effort,” Matt said.
Sabrina Belmares, office administrator at Budget Blinds, has been working with the company for about seven years.
Belmares said seeing Matt take on a more leadership role in the business has gone well.
“He’s hands-on with everything,” Belmares said. “Everything he takes on, he follows through with, wonderfully.”