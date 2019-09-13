MOUNT PLEASANT — A family has been displaced from their home after a fire early Friday morning in the 6600 block of Spring Hill Drive, off of Spring Street.
The fire, which caused an estimated $25,000 in damage, was reported at 12:22 a.m.
When South Shore Firefighters arrived at 12:25 a.m., the owner informed them that the fire was in the basement.
The basement where the fire was located had significant smoke damage, which extended to the first floor.
The home is part of an eight-unit condominium complex; other units were evacuated but no other units were damaged, said South Shore Battalion Chief Jon Keiser.
You have free articles remaining.
A GoFundMe account has been set up and people can donate by searching for “Help Jaime Eickner.”
The message on the GoFundMe page states: “Jaime is a great friend and always willing to help out anyone. Now she needs our help! Jaime had a fire at her home last night (9/13/2019) and unfortunately her home is a complete loss as thick black soot is covering everything.”
It states, “She and the kids and their dog all got out and are safe. They left with only the pajamas they were wearing. She has home owners insurance so that should eventually help however she will have immediate needs that these funds will cover. Anything you can contribute will help.”
The South Shore news release states that the cause of the fire is under investigation, but Keiser said it’s not believed to be weather-related.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.