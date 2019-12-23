'They had a face, they had a name': 7 homeless men who died this year honored

A separate candle was lit in honor of the homeless people who might have died this year and were unknown to the event organizers.

Metzel said that hosting the service annually on the longest night of the year is symbolic. Metzel’s organization performs outreach through teams that check up on people living on the street.

“We’re the night team that goes out on the streets, and the nights are cold and long,” he said. “When we’re out on street outreach, often people are waiting for that night to be over and for the sun to rise and warm up.”

He added that making it out of homelessness can seem like coming into the daylight after the longest night.

Several of those with sputtering candles in hand as they sang “Silent Night” knew some of the men they were honoring personally.

“It’s a big deal and not just simply in the sense that I knew a couple of them personally, but because all life has value and particularly the life that seems undervalued or underappreciated in communities,” Fields said.

Fields counted one of the men who had recently been housed as a friend. The two had known each other for almost three years and the man had been struggling to get his life back together.