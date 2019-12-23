'They had a face, they had a name': 7 homeless men who died this year honored

RACINE — As the sun set at 4:19 p.m. Saturday, a small group gathered at Monument Square with flickering candles in hand to honor seven men who died this year.
Representatives from the Homelessness and Housing Alliance of Racine County host an annual service on the longest night of the year to honor those who died while experiencing homelessness.
“It’s important that we know who these people are and we show them that respect of being able to honor their memory,” said Holly Anderle, pastor at First Baptist Church and vice president of the HALO, Inc. Board of Directors.
As the light of the sun faded Saturday, Scott Metzel of the HOPES Center of Racine read the first names and last initials of the seven men who died this year, as Carl Fields, program manager at the Hospitality Center, lit a luminary for each of them.
“I think it’s really important that everybody remember that those that are experiencing homelessness, they had a face, they had a name, they had a family, they had a life,” Anderle said. “They’re special, important, unique individuals and they’re part of our community.”
Three of the men were residents at the HALO shelter when they died, another was living on the street and three more had previously been homeless but recently obtained housing.
A separate candle was lit in honor of the homeless people who might have died this year and were unknown to the event organizers.
Metzel said that hosting the service annually on the longest night of the year is symbolic. Metzel’s organization performs outreach through teams that check up on people living on the street.
“We’re the night team that goes out on the streets, and the nights are cold and long,” he said. “When we’re out on street outreach, often people are waiting for that night to be over and for the sun to rise and warm up.”
He added that making it out of homelessness can seem like coming into the daylight after the longest night.
Several of those with sputtering candles in hand as they sang “Silent Night” knew some of the men they were honoring personally.
“It’s a big deal and not just simply in the sense that I knew a couple of them personally, but because all life has value and particularly the life that seems undervalued or underappreciated in communities,” Fields said.
Fields counted one of the men who had recently been housed as a friend. The two had known each other for almost three years and the man had been struggling to get his life back together.
“It didn’t fully come together, but he was still a person who deserved dignity and deserved to be treated with dignity,” Fields said.
Fields believes the people of Racine need to work to change the culture around how homeless people are treated.
“Racine could do better,” he said.
That might mean having coffee or lunch with a person who is homeless or just spending time with them. The Hospitality Center offers a warm place to spend time, coffee and free meals several days per week.
During Saturday’s Longest Night service, Fields got the feeling that he wanted to do more.
“I mean being there and having lost several different people, I felt like I wanted to do more,” he said. “I’m not sure how that would work or how I would find that time but, you know, I was humbled and thankful that I was able to know them while I could, that we had that time together.”