'They are still kids:' Racine might ease municipal court costs for juveniles
JUVENILE JUSTICE REFORM

'They are still kids:' Racine might ease municipal court costs for juveniles

Juvenile offenders (copy)

An instructor in a file photo leads a class on anger management for juvenile offenders in Racine.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — An ambitious city plan to reform local juvenile justice may move forward with a proposal to establish lower municipal court bond amounts for juveniles.

The Public Safety and Licensing Committee of the Racine City Council voted unanimously Monday to send the Youth Offender Ordinance to the full council for a vote.

The action stems from the council’s earlier adoption in April of a Youth Protection Resolution, which sought to create a restorative youth justice system.

One of the goals of the resolution was to establish a separate bond amount for juveniles in municipal court.

If adopted, the ordinance headed to the city council would establish a bond amount of $73.60 for juveniles under 18 years old.

Bond is the aggregate of the forfeiture amount and associated court costs, fees, and surcharges imposed by state law.

If convicted, judgment may be ordered in an amount not to exceed $50.

Currently, a person under the age of 18 years faces a bond amount of $344.50 for disorderly conduct, $268.50 for trespass to private property, and $344.50 for shoplifting.

Juvenile justice reform

Jamie McClendon

McClendon

The Demilitarization Action Committee of Voces de la Frontera, a civil rights group, has advocated for the new juvenile bond measure as part of its larger efforts to reform juvenile justice.

Attorney Jamie McClendon, who is on the committee, said the current system has a disproportionate impact on poor people.

As an example, she noted what $100 means to different people.

“For someone who might come from a more financially stable family, $100 isn’t anything,” she said. “If $100 isn’t anything, you’re not even going to think twice about it, because it won’t impact you in any way.”

“But for a family who is living paycheck to paycheck, that $100 is probably something they use for the month for food,” McClendon added.

Additionally, McClendon said, the Demilitarization Action Committee has expressed concern about the lessons that children were learning under the current system, where some kids can afford to post bond while others cannot.

“To me, just having a fine for something is saying you can buy your way out of trouble,” she said.

By establishing a separate bond amount for juveniles, the court can establish a system that is reasonable for kids and will not have such a negative impact on lower-income families, McClendon added.

“This just makes sense, because they are still kids,” she said.

Youth Protection Resolution

Inequality in the court system for marginalized families was also a concern of the city council when the Youth Protection Resolution was adopted.

An unpaid citation has the potential to turn a minor problem into a significant one.

Unpaid forfeitures and fees can lead to collection action, tax refund garnishment, and contempt of court — putting a juvenile at risk of incarceration when they turn 17 years old.

Vicky Selkowe, manager of Strategic Initiatives and Community Partnerships in Mayor Cory Mason’s office, said the council worked with the municipal court and stakeholders to find a balance so that young people face consequences for their actions without burdening their families.

Vicky Selkowe

Selkowe

Components

The Youth Protection Resolution had several different components, which caused some confusion at the public safety committee meeting.

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson asked what happened to a proposal that would allow juveniles to perform community service in lieu of paying forfeitures.

Selkowe said that and other components of the plan are still being worked out, primarily because there were budgetary considerations.

When asked by Alderman Henry Perez why the changes were being presented piecemeal instead of as a package, she responded that the city really wanted to keep forward momentum on the resolution.

The bond amount reduction can be done quickly and does not have underlying budgetary considerations.

“We wanted this benefit for youth in the community, and we wanted to get that done quickly,” Selkowe said.

Tags

