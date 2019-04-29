WATERFORD — Carol Schoenherr skipped getting blood work done for this. She wasn’t going to miss a playoff match for some pesky doctor’s appointment.
Thursday was the third round of the National Senior League Wii Bowling Playoffs, and her team — the Sparklers of Waterford Senior Living, 301 S. Sixth Street — were facing the Minnesota-based Niners.
At 96 years old, Schoenherr doesn’t pretend to be as spry as she once was. But she’s still pretty good at bowling, on the Nintendo Wii video game system at least.
She’s one of four bowlers on the Sparklers team. After posting a respectable 7-7 record in the regular season, competing remotely against more than 200 teams in other senior living facilities across the U.S., the Sparklers survived third round of the playoffs to make it to the final 24 teams.
Fun and Pickles
It’s been a fun ride this season, which started back in February. They don’t take it too seriously, despite how competitive the team, led by Gene Klug, can get.
“You’ve got to find your spot,” Klug advises his teammates.
Once your spot is identified, it’s easy to find strikes — Klug rolled a personal-best 257, with eight total strikes including six in a row, on Thursday.
There are 280 teams divided into 35 conferences in the NSL. The Golden Girls, also playing out of Waterford, won their conference with a 13-1 record, but couldn’t pick up enough splits to survive the playoffs.
Joanne Perhan — a member the Golden Girls who is known for her catchphrase “Pickles,” which she says whenever she misses her spot — bowled for more than 30 years in her younger days. Now she’s come to love her semiweekly bowling sessions: one practice a week, one match online.
“It’s been great, great fun. We look forward to it,” she said, waving a pompom as she cheers on the Sparklers.
Like Perhan, a lot of other seniors bowled in their youth. Schoenherr is one of them.
“I’ve always bowled,” Schoenherr said. “This is easy and it’s fun.”
The game’s longevity
The Nintendo Wii came out in November 2006, and its appeal hasn’t dwindled much.
The record for most perfect 300 games in Wii bowling is 20,000 (not a typo). That milestone was reached in 2015 by an octogenarian from Onalaska, John Bates, according to Guinness World Records.
Some studies have indicated that bowling on the Wii can improve balance, but the results weren’t conclusive.
What is conclusive is that, at least in Waterford, Wii bowling has brought people together.
Video games certainly aren’t only for kids, not anymore at least. A 2015 study found that nearly a fourth, 23%, of all video game players in the U.S. were older than 50.
Friendship and community
“It’s such a social, fun activity,” Rhiannon Noble, the center’s activity director, said. “I think it’s really important, as people age, to stay active and especially stay social … We’re breaking that stigma that, at a senior care facility, there’s nothing to do.”
Noble said she found out about the league through word of mouth from other senior activity directors around the country and state.
Dennis Berkholz, the commissioner of the NSL, says in a video promoting the league: “Residents are really having fun when they bowl in our league, and they’re also making new friends … and developing a team spirit.”
The Sparklers’ playoff run doesn’t come with a trip to the Super Bowl or Disney World, but it was all anyone could talk about at Waterford Senior Living.
“I have to do something in my old age,” Schoenherr laughs.
