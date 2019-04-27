RACINE COUNTY — With warmer weather comes road construction, and the county has projects large and small scattered throughout ongoing and planned for the coming months.
The Journal Times spoke with public works and roads officials around the county to see how residents' travels could be affected this summer.
Here are 14 of the most significant projects:
Resurfacing of Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue) from Five Mile Road to Six Mile Road
On May 1, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to start the $6 million, two-mile resurfacing project on Highway 32. While it is classified as a resurfacing, there are portions of road that will be reconstructed as part of the project. 6 Mile Road will be widened between highways 31 and 32, a traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of highways 31 and 32 and two new box culverts will be installed near Matthew Lane and Harvest Lane. Contractor Payne & Dolan plans to complete the project by fall, dependent on weather.
Reconstruction of Douglas Avenue from State Street to Hamilton Street
The reconstruction will close the road to traffic except for “limited prearranged business access,” according to John Rooney, Racine city engineer. The posted detour will be along State, Main and Hamilton streets for northbound and southbound traffic. The project has not been bid out yet, but the timeline is expected to be between three and four months from early summer to early fall.
Reconstruction of Three Mile Road from 150 feet east of Douglas Avenue to 480 feet west of La Salle Street
Caledonia and Racine are jointly handling the project, with Racine covering design and construction oversight. Three Mile Road will be closed from just west of LaSalle Street to Charles Street, except for certain business access. The posted detour will be from Douglas Avenue to South Street to La Salle Street. The road will be open to westbound traffic only only from Charles Street to Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue). Quarry trucks will take Four Mile Road to Charles Street to retrieve loads, then go west on Three Mile Road to Highway 32.
Reconstruction of South Emmertsen Road from 16th Street to Washington Avenue (Highway 20)
The project is expected to last from July to late summer or early fall, though “construction could be pushed to 2020,” said Tony Beyer, Mount Pleasant village engineer. The road will be open to local traffic.
Reconstruction of 16th Street from Oakes Road to Highway 31 (South Green Bay Road)
This ongoing project should “be substantially complete” by the end of the summer, Beyer said. The street is closed from Oakes Road to Emmertsen Road, but will remain open to one-way traffic from Emmertsen Road to Highway 31. The intersection of 16th Street and Highway 31 will be closed next weekend, May 3-6, for around-the-clock work related to the project.
Reconstruction of Grand Avenue from Seventh Street to 12th Street
The road will be closed to traffic, Rooney said. Bus routes will utilize Villa and Center streets. The project has not been bid out yet, but should last three to four months from early summer to early fall.
Resurfacing of West Seven Mile Road from Nicholson Road to the Root River Bridge
The project is scheduled to be bid out in May, according to Tom Lazcano, Caledonia’s public works director. While originally scheduled for summer, Lazcano said he wants to push the project back to fall to avoid conflict with the Highway 32 reconstruction detour route. The road should remain open to one-way traffic using flagging operations over the course of the three- to four-day project.
Resurfacing of West River Road from Six Mile Road to Seven Mile Road
The project is expected to bid out in May, Lazcano said. Work is expected to start in June or July, dependent on contractor schedules. Like the Seven Mile Road project, the road should remain open to one-way traffic via flagging operations and last three to four days.
Resurfacing of West State Street/Milwaukee Avenue from Elmwood Avenue to Lewis Street
This half-mile resurfacing project is expected to be bid out within a few weeks, said Peter Riggs, Burlington’s public works director. A small amount of sanitary sewer replacement will also be involved. Work is expected to be completed before school starts back up.
Reconstruction of Highway MM from Highway 31 to Highway 38
The much-maligned, extensively delayed Highway MM reconstruction has been in progress for about a year. It is unclear what the current expected completion date is.
Reconstruction of Highway 20/83 from Buena Park Road to Highway 36
This DOT project started construction in January. It involves a reconstruction of Highway 20/83 through Downtown Waterford from Buena Park Road in Waterford to Highway 36 in Rochester, including a reconstruction of the bridge over the Fox River. The anticipated completion date is this fall, according to the DOT website.
Reconstruction of Interstate 94 from Highway G to College Avenue
The northern segment of the 35-mile I-94 reconstruction stretches into Milwaukee County. Work is scheduled to finish by Memorial Day 2020.
Reconstruction of I-94 from Highway 20 to Highway G
The central portion of the I-94 reconstruction is on track to be completed by late 2019.
Reconstruction of I-94 from Highway 142 to Highway 20
The southern portion of the I-94 reconstruction, running from Kenosha County to Racine County, is scheduled to be completed by late 2019.
