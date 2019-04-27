Highway 31 closure reminder

Motorists should try to avoid the intersection of 16th Street and Highway 31 starting at 10 p.m. Friday, May 3, going until 6 a.m., Monday, May 6, as A.W. Oakes and Son works for 24-hour shifts to complete a water main installation underneath Highway 31 (South Green Bay Road).

Detours will include Durand Avenue, Ohio Street and Washington Avenue.