There's more to Racine Neighborhood Watch than meets the eye, director says

RACINE — The City Council voted to allocate $50,000 to Racine Neighborhood Watch on Tuesday on a split vote of 9-4. It was the only public safety allocation that did not receive a unanimous vote.

The vote came on a recommendation from the Community Development Block Grant committee and the funds would come from that organization’s funds. In 2022, the city allocated $38,000 for the organization’s operating budget and Racine County allocated $35,000 for programming.

RNW did not have a proposal before the community at the time of the vote; instead, the allocation is set to fund a future proposal from the organization.

Paul Vornholt, the city administrator, said RNW has long been a city partner. In fact, the organization will be one of the partners for the joint task force that was recently announced.

Alderman CJ Rouse questioned the allocation, noting in his interactions with block captains and participants, the program seemed self-run.

Charlie French, executive director of RNW, told The Journal Times the organization has actually been actively engaged with the community behind the scenes.

He explained when the public sees a block captain, or organized neighborhoods, and seven meetings a month where neighbors gather together to communicate — that doesn’t just happen. That kind of organizing effort has someone behind it.

Reporting

Additionally, French assured the public no one is just throwing money at nonprofits without any accountability.

“The city is not that stupid,” he said, explaining that organizations who receive public funds do have a strict accounting and reporting process to ensure they do with the money what they said they would do and are reaching a broad base.

Because the organization used to get HUD money through CDBG, they have retained the HUD reporting guidelines, which are very stringent, he said.

History

French said RNW has been working with the community for 40 years. The programming they are able to provide largely depends on funding, which has ebbed and flowed over the decades.

At one time, RNW mediated disputes between landlords and tenants — until the money ran out.

After years of reducing grant opportunities, which in turn reduced the programs RNW could offer, the recent crime wave has put them in demand.

“We’re most popular when things are going bad,” French said.

He noted the COVID-19 pandemic created some issues for the group, especially because one of their primary focuses is on bringing neighbors together. However, it has also caused issues with their fundraising capabilities.

“We’re running on fumes,” he said. It’s been a challenge to remain proactive.

While the demand for the RNW services is up due to the recent crime wave, the staff is down to just two people. French, who has been with the organization since the 1990s, can remember a time when there were five people working at RNW.

The vision

French explained the RNW program has a vision for safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods — places people want to live.

People feel safe and friendly with people they know, so RNW facilitates the introductions with monthly meetings. Not only do the neighbors get to know each other, but they also get to meet the officers who patrol their neighborhoods.

People also feel safer when they have information and a large part of the RNW program is training.

French said folks would be surprised how many people do not know how to call the police department to report something suspicious.

There is also a lot of mediation that needs to be done. Both French and Susan Feehrer-Laack, the program director, are trained mediators.

If someone isn’t mowing their grass, if there’s a problem with trees, or other issues, RNW can mediate the issue.

Programs

In addition to facilitating cooperation amongst neighbors on a continual basis, RNW hosts their own programs as well as supporting other community programs.

One of the big yearly events is National Night Out: America’s night out against drugs and crime.

Another is the support RNW gives to ACTS Youth Ministry in the summer program that puts youth to work in the summer helping to make repairs and renovations to homes with low-income residents.

Formerly, RNW worked with a different organization that brought youth in for a week in the summer for a work camp, but French said the ACTS program recruits young people from Racine.

French has long worked with the work camp program and is an avid supporter.

He explained the benefits of using local young people, including the fact they don’t leave after one week. If a project needs another few days to complete, local people are in a better position to stay and do it.

This year, ACTS and RNW will recruit about 80 young people to work on one block.

French described the program as rewarding but time intensive for organizers.

