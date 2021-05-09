'There's just enormous potential here' | Tech awards offer glimpse of Racine's renewed innovation aptitude

RACINE — New computer apps that make it easier to donate to charities, take good pictures and find volunteer opportunities are pointing the way to a new era of innovation in Racine.
Young people competing to build the most creative computer apps are being recognized in a first-ever awards program of its kind organized by Visioning a Greater Racine. The group announced its inaugural Tech-Prize winners Saturday during a ceremony that highlighted hopes among organizers for reviving Racine’s image as a center for industrial innovation.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason addressed the Gateway Technical College gathering and noted that the community once had the nation’s highest per capita rate of patents for new inventions.
Mason said the Tech-Prize competition demonstrates that Racine could again take a leadership role in producing innovative new ideas and turning them into successful business start-ups.
“There’s just enormous potential here,” he said.
The best ideas
Tech-Prize is a program that emerged from the Visioning a Greater Racine initiative. Organizers found competitors locally and around the world willing to compete in the contest, which began in February and culminated with Saturday’s awards announcement.
The top prize for Excellence in Coding went to a group from Ireland who created an app to improve the classic “flash card” method of teaching young people in school.
The top team prize went to a group from India, led by a 12-year-old, who built an app that helps connect people to jobs, internships or volunteer opportunities in their community.
Each winner collected a $2,000 prize.
Nine teams altogether competed in the event, including a team from Case High School and another from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
The Tech-Prize program was led jointly by local business representatives Jeff Daniel and Tony Bigonia.
Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht told those at the awards ceremony that the program was reviving the spirit of innovation in Racine. Albrecht called it exciting to imagine the potential if all of the competitors got together and focused on one project together.
“That’s the power of the network of people,” he said.
The competitors attended Saturday’s ceremony via the internet, and they took turns presenting their entries to a team of judges before the award winners were announced. Other prizes were awarded, too, including a people’s choice award.
Robert Ducoffe, vice-chancellor at UW-Parkside, said the competitors not only could get wealthy by commercializing their ideas, they also could solve real-world problems. He likened it to the scientific process of curing diseases and creating hope for a better world through education.
“It’s the same kind of process,” he said. “It really reminds me of the what we’re here to do.”