'There's just enormous potential here' | Tech awards offer glimpse of Racine's renewed innovation aptitude

RACINE — New computer apps that make it easier to donate to charities, take good pictures and find volunteer opportunities are pointing the way to a new era of innovation in Racine.

Young people competing to build the most creative computer apps are being recognized in a first-ever awards program of its kind organized by Visioning a Greater Racine. The group announced its inaugural Tech-Prize winners Saturday during a ceremony that highlighted hopes among organizers for reviving Racine’s image as a center for industrial innovation.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason addressed the Gateway Technical College gathering and noted that the community once had the nation’s highest per capita rate of patents for new inventions.

Mason said the Tech-Prize competition demonstrates that Racine could again take a leadership role in producing innovative new ideas and turning them into successful business start-ups.

“There’s just enormous potential here,” he said.

The best ideas