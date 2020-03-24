There will be no public masses during Holy Week, including Easter, in the Milwaukee Archdiocese

MILWAUKEE — Although Masses will still be livestreamed, there will be no public Catholic Masses during Holy Week, from April 5-April 12, within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, which includes all of Racine, Walworth and Kenosha counties.
Holy Week contains the most important services of the year for Catholics, including Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter, the day when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Archbishop of Milwaukee Jerome Listecki made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
CLICK HERE to read Archbishop Listecki's March 24 declaration, postponing Holy Week Masses due to COVID-19
In Listecki's three-page letter, he said that his decision to not have masses that week was "Following directives for Holy Week from the Holy See (the pope), we will postpone the Chrism Mass until a later date. Once the pressing health crisis (COVID-19/coronavirus) has passed, we will schedule the Chrism Mass and call for faithful to gather in thanksgiving."
Masses were already suspended throughout the archdiocese, with many churches livestreaming services with only a priest and a couple others in the church.
A Mass in Spanish will be livestreamed on Easter from the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee.
Twelve hours to carry out the Sacrament of Reconciliation throughout the archdiocese scheduled for April 1 have also been postponed. All Confirmations and First Communions will also be postponed for the time being.
Listecki advised for funeral services to be postponed as much as possible, due to the state-issued restrictions of gatherings of more than 10 people.
A daily reflection video from a local bishop has been posted to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee's Facebook page every day.
