There were 61 hospital visits for weather-related injuries at Ascension facilities in SE Wis. so far today

Melting & clinging

Icicles are shown clinging to branches of a tree outside Racine Public Library Tuesday afternoon.

In the winter, there are usually a few emergency room visits at hospitals every day for weather-related injuries. But the ice that came across Wisconsin and the Midwest Tuesday morning, the result of rain concurrent with freezing temperatures, led to a lot more visits than normal.

"We are seeing almost triple the number of weather-related injuries we’d typically see during a winter day across our (10) Ascension Wisconsin hospital emergency rooms in southeastern Wisconsin. We treated 61 patients by 4:00 p.m. today for injuries sustained from falls; some of those were serious enough to require surgery. We also treated some injuries as a result of motor vehicle accidents," an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson said in an email.

Motor-vehicle crashes believed to have been at least partially caused by the winter weather also led to hospital visits.

