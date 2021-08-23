'There’s no one way to be a writer' | Get to know Racine's Writers-in-Residence over the years

In the fall, McMains will host two, 2-hour workshops for adults and young students. The sessions will consist of an hour having attendees write a story about their life and the second hour focusing on how to put together a zine.

“I want to let everyone know that their story is important. It doesn’t matter if you’re not a celebrity or think you haven’t had an interesting life,” said McMains. “Everyone has a story and it should be shared. Zines are a great outlet to do that because you don’t need anyone else’s approval or funding to say what you want.”

Life after residency

Alvarez-Maldonado said she never knew Racine had such a lively arts scene growing up, but with her time in residency, she’s grown to not only appreciate the arts community but to reignite her passion to write.

“It cemented that there’s no one way to be a writer,” she said. “It doesn’t come with a big fancy desk and quill pen, but a laptop that’s still creaky and a battery that’s trying to hold on for another year. It’s sharing ideas with friends, critically reading each other’s work and being nervous to have your work critiqued.”