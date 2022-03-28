'There’s more to filmmaking than big-budget movies:' Fest will be Friday for Racine-area student-filmmakers

SOMERS — Filmmaking involves far more than opening on hundreds of multiplex screens nationwide.

That’s something Jason Love has tried to impress on his students in the Racine Video Production Workshop.

In the current session of the program, which meets at 3 p.m. four days a week at Case High School, Love has brought in a variety of professionals who work in “film” and videomaking while having nothing to do with traditional movies. A professional YouTuber spoke with a class, as did others who worked in video games and an online marketing firm.

During the extracurricular course, students learn to write scripts, film, design sets and costumes, storyboard, and use Adobe Creative Suite for editing, sound and color correction; all of which, Love says, are valuable career skills.

As a society, “we are surrounded by films,” Love said in a phone interview Monday, even if we don’t always notice it.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the work of the about 30 student filmmakers who participated in the Racine Video Production Workshop will be having their work publicly shown on the big screen at the Main Stage Theatre at The Rita on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The festival is free and open to the public.

Screenings

Three sets of screenings will show the breadth of work the students have produced.

First, there will be a series of TikTok-inspired informational pieces educating viewers on financial literacy, produced in partnership with Educators Credit Union, which also sponsored the workshop.

Then, there will be a series of short films, including:

“Hero Academy”

“Life the Game”

“Mason is Cool Now”

“Wake up”

“The Wild Midwest”

Finally, a video that was produced for this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be produced.

To conclude, the student-filmmakers will host a talkback in a Q&A format.

Partnerships

While the workshop was conducted through Racine Unified School District, it was free to all high school-age students living in Racine County. Multiple students who don’t attend RUSD schools took part, including a few from St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran high schools, Love said.

Love wanted a means to screen films produced by his students and reached out to Lesley Walker, dean of UW-Parkside’s College of Arts and Humanities, about the opportunity for screenings on the Parkside campus. Walker embraced the idea.

“Since the pandemic, our college has significantly increased its video production capacity and welcomes the chance to highlight video projects created by our local high school students,” she said in a statement.

