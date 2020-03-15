'There is only so much you can do'; Parkside students prepare to work online

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside students Emma Meyer and Blain Masterson are both on their respective mens’ and womens’ track and field teams and were looking forward to the season. However, an alert Friday morning from the university changed things drastically for them both.
The alert said that all athletic-related activities at the school were canceled. These activities include all practices and meets.
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, in consultation with the Council of Presidents and athletic directors, announced the cancellation will last through May 31, according to a statement on the school’s athletics website.
The decision was made in light of recent developments, including the cancellation of all NCAA winter and spring championships, regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the site read.
Masterson, a junior studying English and secondary education, said it was disappointing the season got suspended because the team has been practicing since mid-January and some people on his team had been competing since December.
These cancellations are not the only changes made by the school. Spring break for students is beginning a week sooner than planned and is twice as long. The break was originally scheduled for March 23-27 and is now March 16-27.
Classes will resume Monday, March 30 and events of more than 50 people at the university are canceled through April 10.
The university is working to move classes online; however, university officials recognize that not every class can be held online, such as science labs, music rehearsals and art classes.
Meyer, a sophomore studying primary education, said her learning style doesn’t match well with online classes.
Masterson said he won’t like online classes either, especially because the bulk of his classes is writing papers and having discussion with classmates. He’s going to miss the face-to-face interaction during a discussion when they are moved online. “It’s definitely something to get used to,” he said.
Both he and Meyer anticipated the university using Canvas, an online course management system that instructors at Parkside already use regularly.
However, for students in science programs, moving classes online might be little more difficult than just typing up discussion comments.
Venu Gupta, a biology major expected to graduate in May, said the coronavirus outbreak consequences are especially difficult for science majors because professors may be moving lab work to online simulations.
“It sucks. We all hate it,” she said. “There’s only so much you can do with technology.”
Gupta is taking a class required for graduation that is strictly all lab-based.
Another possibility is for the professor to post a video demonstrating a lab procedure, she said.
Hunter Cheney, a junior studying chemistry, said he would rather sit in a boring lecture than have classes online. He predicted that grades could skyrocket at first after the switch to online, and then plummet considerably later.
Moving classes online could make it a lot easier for students to cheat on tests and assignments, he said, but then it will be harder for students once classes return to normal because they didn’t retain the info that was supposed to be learned online.
Gupta said having a proctor for tests would help, but that would cost money.
She commutes to classes so university housing is not an issue for her, but for Meyer and Masterson, both students living in university housing, it is a concern.
They’re both waiting to see what happens as far as what the university will say regarding moving out and if they may need to move out early.
As of right now, they’re both just going to spend time living with their families for the time being.
“It’s just sad that we might not come back on campus for the rest of the semester,” Gupta said.