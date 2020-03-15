'There is only so much you can do'; Parkside students prepare to work online

Gupta is taking a class required for graduation that is strictly all lab-based.

Another possibility is for the professor to post a video demonstrating a lab procedure, she said.

Hunter Cheney, a junior studying chemistry, said he would rather sit in a boring lecture than have classes online. He predicted that grades could skyrocket at first after the switch to online, and then plummet considerably later.

Moving classes online could make it a lot easier for students to cheat on tests and assignments, he said, but then it will be harder for students once classes return to normal because they didn’t retain the info that was supposed to be learned online.

Gupta said having a proctor for tests would help, but that would cost money.

She commutes to classes so university housing is not an issue for her, but for Meyer and Masterson, both students living in university housing, it is a concern.

They’re both waiting to see what happens as far as what the university will say regarding moving out and if they may need to move out early.

As of right now, they’re both just going to spend time living with their families for the time being.