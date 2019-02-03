RACINE — Jeremy Chavez, a Park High School grad with eight years of legal experience, sits in an unadorned room near the south side of the Racine Family YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., on Friday morning. He quickly works with client after client, offering free legal advice to those seeking it.
“How can we be helpful to them?” Chavez asks himself before meetings. “That’s the most important thing. We have a moral obligation as attorneys to be gatekeepers for the community.”
“It’s very intimidating to walk into that courthouse and try and present your case,” said Megan Burgess, a paralegal who organizes the free Racine/Kenosha Legal Advice Service with which Chavez volunteers. “There is help out there, if you’re willing to accept it.”
The Kenosha-based ELCA Outreach Center runs the Racine/Kenosha Legal Advice Service. ELCA is the acronym for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Through it, nearly 300 people in Racine and Kenosha met confidentially last year with one of 15 practicing attorneys who volunteer their time and expertise. They deliver free legal advice to low-income people who can’t afford to hire a lawyer of their own, or who just need a little guidance before filing legal paperwork or going to a court hearing.
“What a lot of the attorneys think of (the program) as is a triage,” Burgess said. “A lot of times, clients just want to be heard. They know that they cannot afford an attorney. They’ve been to the courthouse, and the courthouse clerks cannot answer questions. They say, ‘Go see Megan,’ and they give them my phone number (262-455-8511) or give them the intake form (which is also available at elcaoutreachcenter.org).”
“These are the most vulnerable people of our community,” ELCA Outreach Center Executive Director Karl Erickson said. “To get them the advice that they need is what it’s all about.”
The volunteering attorneys are able to give advice on the following during scheduled Friday appointments: debt, guardianship/custody, tenant-landlord disputes and evictions, family issues, small claims disputes, immigration, child support, and driver’s license recovery.
“It’s basic advice. The attorney isn’t going to fill the forms out for them, but they can bring the forms and say, ‘Hey, did I do this right?’” Burgess said.
On Fridays, attorneys meet for 20 minutes on an appointment-only basis at the Racine Family YMCA and at the ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave., Kenosha. And then on select Tuesdays, attorneys are available for drop-in meetings to give advice regarding evictions, child support and bankruptcy (see the information box accompanying this article for dates).
“It’s done some really good things in Kenosha and is growing exponentially in Racine,” said attorney/volunteer Miles Hartley.
Coming to Racine
The program has been in place in Kenosha since 2011, but didn’t get started in Racine until July 2018.
Chavez played a big role in bringing it here. He’s been volunteering with the ELCA for four years, but “put a bug in Megan’s ear” to expand the program.
“Racine needs this,” he remembered telling her two years ago.
After Chavez enlisted the support of a former court commissioner and the Racine County Bar Association, enough attorneys agreed to donate their time. Six of them have volunteered at the YMCA Downtown since July 2018.
“I wish more people knew about the program,” Hartley said, referencing both potential clients and attorneys who could volunteer their time.
The Legal Advice Service is funded by grants from the Racine Community Association and Milwaukee’s Siebert Lutheran Foundation, and the attorneys’ malpractice insurance is covered by the Wisconsin State Bar, Erickson said.
Informal and nonjudgmental advice
The main goal in each session is to “unpack the issues that (clients) are dealing with” and to “take the mystery out of the process (and) provide answers,” Hartley said. When someone doesn’t deal with courts or judges on a regular basis, “it can be intimidating to people,” he said.
The ELCA’s Legal Advice Service looks to do away with that stigma.
“It’s an informal, nonjudgmental arena where they will receive advice from an attorney,” Chavez said.
“Nobody is going to look down on you for facing these things that are out of your control,” Hartley added.
Oftentimes, Hartley said, clients will come in with one issue, but more adjoining problems will be discovered during the conversation.
For example, a grandparent may come in to seek advice on how to gain legal custody of their grandchild, but insights regarding a landlord disagreement or small claims dispute can be doled out during the same meeting. The attorney is then able direct clients to the appropriate agencies or courses of action to deal with each of those problems.
“Make sure you write down the main two or three different questions you want to know when you walk out the door,” Burgess advises new clients.
The volunteering attorney isn’t able to represent these clients in court, but they can referrals to Legal Action of Wisconsin or to the State Bar, where an appropriate lawyer can be found.
“We want the people to be helped,” Burgess said. “We want them to, when they leave, at least have some direction as to what they need to do and need to accomplish.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.